Celebrities

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin talk Only Murders in the Building and say the reveal of the second season's killer was a surprise to them: 'I was pleasantly shocked'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

They may have been involved in the show's second season, but the main cast of Only Murder in the Building was still surprised at the season's killer.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin sat down for an interview with TheWrap where they revealed that they didn't receive scripts too far in advance, keeping the identity of the season's killer a mystery even from them.

'I was pleasantly shocked,' the 29-year-old Gomez told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQL0N_0gNO7uks00
Surprise: They may have been involved in the show's second season, but the main cast of Only Murder in the Building was still surprised at the season's killer

The trio also talked about balancing the comedic elements of the show while still staying true to its overall crime narrative.

'It’s always difficult to balance because you’re in a serious crime story, and then you wonder how big the comedy can get,' Martin, 76, said. 'And hopefully the editors and director guide you to the right degree of performance.'

The group also talked about some fun behind the scenes facts in the interview including that, despite his character's obsession with dip, the 72-year-old Short doesn't care for it much at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEl8v_0gNO7uks00
Shocking: Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin sat down for an interview with TheWrap where they revealed that they didn't receive scripts too far in advance, keeping the identity of the season's killer a mystery even from them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VW0QW_0gNO7uks00
Balance: The trio also talked about balancing the comedic elements of the show while still staying true to its overall crime narrative

'I don’t care about dips, personally,' he said. The Three Amigos star also said they usually use 'oatmeal or something fake' while filming.

The series' sophomore outing also takes a deep dive into the characters' backgrounds, and Gomez said she really felt like she could relate to her character Mabel's.

'I can’t help but maybe relate to [Mabel] in a way where I do feel a deep connection to my family and I had to move away from my family to do work,' she admitted.

Only Murders in the Building centers around three strangers who love true crime and find themselves wrapped up in one after there is a death in their apartment building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7Ryw_0gNO7uks00
Understanding her character more: The series' sophomore outing also takes a deep dive into the characters' backgrounds, and Gomez said she really felt like she could relate to her character Mabel's.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Drvg_0gNO7uks00
Bigger and better: While the first scene was well-received, season 2 promises to be even bigger with several established stars joining the cast

While the first season was well-received, season 2 promises to be even bigger with several established stars joining the cast.

Comedian Amy Schumer plays a parody of herself and Paper Towns actress Cara Delevingne joins the cast as an artist named Alice.

Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti and Michael Rapaport also joined the cast, but perhaps the biggest addition is Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey who plays a podcaster set to take down Martin, Gomez and Short's characters.

Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere on Hulu Tuesday, June 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNnu5_0gNO7uks00
New stars: Comedian Amy Schumer plays a parody of herself and Paper Towns actress Cara Delevingne joins the cast as an artist named Alice

