Middle Township, NJ

Del Haven Man Arrested in Fatal Car Pedestrian Crash in Middle Township NJ

By Joe Kelly
 4 days ago
Middle Township Police have just released details of a car pedestrian accident that happened in the township last Monday (June 20th). Police say that about 9:30pm, officers were responded to a service call, and on the way, they came...

