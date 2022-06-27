ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Snap your shot: NC Ferry System holding summer photo contest

By Amber Trent
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cm5Jc_0gNO5ewu00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While making summer memories, you can also snap your shot at the North Carolina Ferry System’s summer photo contest.

There are five different categories that you can submit your summer shots to: Ferry Memories, Families on the Ferry, Scenic Splendor, Enjoying the Ride and Four-legged Friends.

This photo contest is just in time, too. The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry System is celebrating its 75 th anniversary this year.

Officials shared photo submissions will be “judged by representatives from the Ferry Division and the NCDOT Communications Office.”

The contest goes through Thursday, September 22, officials said.

For more information, and to submit your photo, click here.

