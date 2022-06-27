Former UConn women’s basketball guard Evina Westbrook signs with WNBA’s Washington Mystics

Kevin Durant may already have his exit plan all mapped out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday that the former MVP Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination. Durant, 33, has been with the Brooklyn Nets for the last three seasons but is reportedly...
Growing up in Ferndale, Washington, elite center prospect Landen Hatchett couldn’t escape the love of the Washington Huskies. Not that he ever wanted to. Home of former NFL quarterback Jake Locker, Ferndale is a “Husky town.” So, when Landon Hatchett’s brother, Geirean Hatchett, chose Washington ...
The Washington Huskies football program has been on fire on the recruiting trail In the past week-plus, adding eight commitments since June 20. Much of that success has to do with the program's loaded June 24 weekend visitor list, which has already directly led to multiple new pledges. Angelo ...
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Click here to read the full article.
In filching UCLA and USC from the Pac-12, the Big Ten Conference has detonated an aerosol bomb in the heart of the Power Five superstructure, an act of gleeful destruction that leaves it and the SEC towering over the ruins while the schools unaffiliated with either body scramble for shelter. The shock waves from the SoCal heist have introduced a frenzied element to an already overstimulated media market, and the Big Ten is about to pack even more cash into a new rights package that originally had been projected to rake in more...
Comments / 0