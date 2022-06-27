ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Big Gay Market a hit in Wichita’s Riverside

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45a8fU_0gNO5Pet00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many took advantage of Sunday’s weather at a market in the Riverside neighborhood.

There were 32 vendors on hand offering everything from soaps, paintings, and plants for Wichita’s Big Gay Market. The market was at the corner of 11th and Bitting.

The business owners are part of the LGBTQ community. One of the organizers hopes this is the catalyst for more events.

“I would like to bring it up to more the normal and the what is known in our community and just show everybody what we can do and create a more stable situation where throughout the whole year our business owners can be showcased,” said James Boyd, business owner and Big Gay Market organizer.

Pride events held in Wichita Friday and Saturday

A similar event is scheduled for September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 9

Kyle Zimmerman
4d ago

What a long, long month. I got so very tired of gay people living out their exposition fantasies in public, especially those that got a sexual thrill exposing themselves to children.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Are the high firework prices taking a toll on fundraisers?

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Firework prices are skyrocketing thanks to increased shipping costs. Is the sticker shock taking a toll on fundraising efforts? All of the proceeds from one firework stand in Goddard will go to dozens of nonprofits, including the Lord’s Diner, the Kansas Honor Flight, and the Guadalupe Clinic. With higher prices, the […]
GODDARD, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Business
KAKE TV

Wichita Public Schools lowering North High smokestack

The Wichita North High School smokestack will no longer stand hundreds of feet tall on Wichita's second oldest high school campus. The Wichita Public Schools’ Board of Education approved the project in February. Construction crews are lowering the smokestack from 138 to 50 feet. “It’s gotten old,” Director of...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita children help create new memories with chalk

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita children spent some time helping to brighten the day for others last week. Fifth graders from the East Heights United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School put their creativity to the test with chalk art. They decorated the sidewalks outside Chisholm Place, an Anthem Memory Care community, 1859 N. Webb […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Rights#Riverside#Big Gay Market#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Wichita police locate four missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people. Police were looking for two adults and two children. They have since been found.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas issues emergency suspension of licensed McPherson daycare

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to the Golden Explorers daycare in McPherson. "State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary," the press release from KDHE read. "The order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety."
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

When can you shoot off fireworks in Butler County?

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Now that firework sales have begun, the community has started to stock up for the 4th of July. Now the question on everyone’s mind is: Are fireworks only allowed to be shot off on July 4? On Wednesday, June 15, the City of Andover released the dates and times allowed […]
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Wichita, Kansas

As I continued my travels through Kansas, I always wanted to stop in Wichita. The city is beautiful and is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Kansas. There is so much to see and do here, and of course the food will keep you coming back. It seems like everywhere you visit will have their own unique way for grilling. You won't find the same type of barbecue in every city, and that's one of the things that make tasting new barbecue great.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

WPD looking for runaway boy

Wichita police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday night. Dewey Olivera-Greer was last seen around 11pm, in the 2000 block of South St. Clair. That’s in a neighborhood to the north of Pawnee and Meridian. Dewey was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray shirt with “dibs” on the front. He is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 100-pounds.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy