Bloomington, IN

Bloomington group, Wheelie Women, helps those with physical disabilities

By Eric Pointer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington group is working to help those with physical disabilities have access to different devices that can help them move around. They call themselves the Wheelie Women. They’ve partnered with the Monroe County Public Library to create MALL, which stands for Mobility Aids Lending...

Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS11

Baby girl safely surrendered in Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box

INDIANA, USA — The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes says another healthy baby was safely surrendered in a box Thursday night. According to Monica Kelsey, many of the details are being kept private, but the baby girl was placed inside a box located in Mooresville, just south of Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in the forest. Search crews were able to find the man but were unable to find his wife before nightfall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Here’s where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bloomington

The City of Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Bloomington, Inc. will conduct the annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. next Monday morning. To start the event, at 8:30 a.m. the Bloomington Community Band will perform in the Courthouse Square. At 9 a.m., the Monroe County...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indianapolis-based health system closing 11 urgent care centers

INDIANAPOLIS — People who are used to going to an Ascension St. Vincent walk-in clinic for treatment may have to find a new urgent care center starting after Thursday. On Wednesday, Ascension Medical Group announced plans to close 11 immediate care centers across the area. While the medical group confirmed the closures, they did not provide any information about why they are closing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Two central Indiana health systems join Mayo Clinic network

Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
DANVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Greene County General Hospital opens new facilities

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Greene County General Hospital celebrated the opening of several newly constructed facilities Wednesday. The ribbon cutting marked the finish of a project that began with their groundbreaking 8 months ago in November of 2021. The addition includes a new MRI suite, a new Ultrasound suite, and updated and […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Monroe County war memorial, courthouse vandalized with pro-abortion rights messages

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — “Free the uterus.” “Abort the court.” The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who vandalized the county courthouse with pro-abortion rights messages in downtown Bloomington. The sheriff’s office says the vandalism happened in broad daylight around 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27 on W. Kirkwood Avenue. Investigators released […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
LIFT Academy offers free flight school for teens amidst pilot shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Fourth of July weekend is fast approaching, and it’s a big travel day for Hoosiers. Two thousand flights were delayed on Tuesday, and hundreds of others were cancelled. The Federal Aviation Administration is citing staffing issues. Locally one flight school is working to fix that. LIFT...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

