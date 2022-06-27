Marshall County man pleads guilty in connection to wife’s death

An Alabama woman was charged with homicide after authorities said she used methamphetamine during her pregnancy, causing her child to be stillborn. Faith Victoria Kemp, 20, of Falkville, was arrested on May 16 on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The arrest came three days after Kemp delivered a stillborn child in her 38th week of pregnancy and the Morgan County Department of Human Resources contacted the sheriff’s office, AL.com reported.

