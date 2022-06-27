ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Marshall County man pleads guilty in connection to wife’s death

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to a murder that happened nearly two years ago, according to online court documents. 45-year-old Joshua Ray Adkins entered his guilty plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter on Friday. He was initially charged with murder after he...

WSOC Charlotte

Alabama woman’s meth use led to stillborn baby, deputies say

An Alabama woman was charged with homicide after authorities said she used methamphetamine during her pregnancy, causing her child to be stillborn. Faith Victoria Kemp, 20, of Falkville, was arrested on May 16 on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The arrest came three days after Kemp delivered a stillborn child in her 38th week of pregnancy and the Morgan County Department of Human Resources contacted the sheriff’s office, AL.com reported.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

North Alabama woman charged with homicide after authorities say her meth use led to stillborn baby

A pregnant north Alabama woman was charged with homicide after authorities say she used meth throughout her pregnancy and delivered a stillborn baby. The Morgan County Department of Human Resources contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after 20-year-old Faith Victoria Kemp delivered a stillborn child 38 weeks into her pregnancy at Madison Hospital on May 13, authorities said Thursday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle man pleads guilty for role in rape-for-hire plot

‘Negotiations are on the table’ for Alabamian captured by Russian Forces. The idea that negotiations could be on the table is a major shift from last week when the Kremlin said that a trial and the death penalty were possibilities. Housing market growing, but slowing down. Updated: Jun. 28,...
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Juvenile charged in Hartselle shooting

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Hartselle Police have charged a person in connection with a June shooting. According to police, one juvenile was injured when somebody shot into the vehicle they were in on June 23. That juvenile was treated for their injuries, described as minor, and released. A second...
HARTSELLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Marshall County, AL
Marshall County, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Names released in Town Creek murder-suicide

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The names of the two people who died in a Town Creek murder-suicide have been released. Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Daricus Yarbrough shot Sheneaka Davis around 6:40 Thursday night in Town Creek. Yarbrough then took his own life. Both bodies have been taken...
TOWN CREEK, AL
#Murder#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 28-29, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 28-29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 27 criminal mischief; Cullman Village apartments; Ward Ave. SW; damaged property; $350domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 2nd Ave. SWcounterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 1st degree; person; Butler St. NW; ’99 Jeep; $5,000leaving scene of accident; person; Cherokee Ave. SW; damage to ’15 Chev. Spark; $500 Arrests June 27 Barber, Dakota J; 31 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hudson, Kevin; 46 utility diversiontheft of services – 2nd degreecriminal mischief – 3rd degree Rockwell Jr., Vinton E; 34 FTA – expired tag June 28 Ballard, Austin T; 25 FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana – 2nd degreeFTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – expired tagFTA – driving without licenseFTA – DUIFTA – driving while revokedFTA – insurance violation Brenner, Joshua W; 41 domestic violence – 3rd degreecriminal mischief Carter, Kenneth S; 40 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Dean, Mary E; 35 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree McKinnon, Roger K; 24 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

Missing Morgan County children found safe

----- PREVIOUS: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators are attempting to locate Evan Clay Helton,15, and Trenton Avery Mims, 12. They were last seen on foot on Garrison Road near Ironman Road Tuesday evening. If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Investigator Clark at 256-560-6173 or use...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison County drug bust leads to recovery of fentanyl, meth, cocaine & marijuana

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan man faces multiple drug trafficking charges in Madison County after a narcotics bust on Wednesday. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit resulted in the recovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana near University Drive and McMurtrie Drive.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville man arrested after multiple Decatur residents report home repair fraud

A Huntsville man is facing fraud-related charges after being accused of taking money for services he never intended to provide. Decatur Police said multiple Decatur residents reported being victims of home repair fraud in April and May. According to police, the residents hired and paid a licensed contractor to perform work at their homes, but the work was never completed and their money was not returned.
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in Oneonta by hikers

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a woman’s body in Oneonta on June 30. Authorities say the body was found on Palisades Park Road. So far, there is no word on how the person died. We will continue to...
ONEONTA, AL

