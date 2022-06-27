ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

Watch now: Tuscola's Alyssa Williams is the Girls Track Athlete of the Year for 2022

By Matthew Flaten
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCOLA — For Tuscola track star Alyssa Williams, her team's Class 1A State Track championship came at the perfect time. It was the first girls team state title for the Warriors in school history and it came just a month before celebrating the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Title...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Sarah Bush Lincoln completes acquisition of Fayette County Hospital

MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System announced Friday that it now fully owns its Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia. Sarah Bush Lincoln reported in a news release that the Fayette County Circuit Court held a public hearing on Wednesday and, following no objections, approved the Mattoon-based health system's acquisition of the Fayette County Hospital building. The release reported that this action paved the way for Sarah Bush Lincoln to fully own the hospital in Vandalia following the signing of the agreements to transfer the assets on Thursday.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Second man, of Decatur, dies in Interstate 72 crash

DECATUR — Zachary Wilham, 27, of Decatur, has died as the result of injuries sustained in a a collision on Interstate 72. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon reported that Wilham died at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. The same crash claimed the life of Lucas Otto of Arthur.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuscola, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Tuscola, IL
Sports
Herald & Review

Sullivan's Little Theatre on the Square cancels Thursday's performance

SULLIVAN — Little Theatre on Square directors have cancelled the Thursday, June 30, performance of "Divas through the Decades." Several members of the cast will be recuperating from injuries and illness. "We must take this pause to nurse every member of the cast back to full health," the directors...
SULLIVAN, IL
Herald & Review

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with car

DECATUR — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a pickup on Thursday. Decatur police said the motorcycle was traveling west in the 1000 block of West Harrison Street just after 7 a.m., while a 2008 Toyota Tundra was traveling east. The driver of the Tundra turned left into a business, causing the motorcycle to crash into the passenger side of the truck.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Convicted Decatur killer, Michael Slover Sr., dies in prison

DECATUR — Michael Slover Sr., the patriarch of a family of murderers who killed and dismembered their ex-daughter-in-law, has died in prison while serving a 65 year sentence. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed his death to the Herald & Review Wednesday. Slover, understood to be aged about 76,...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Herald & Review

Yoder claims spot on November ballot for Macon County Board

DECATUR — Challenger Edward D. Yoder emerged victorious in his bid for a seat on the Macon County Board, earning the most votes and knocking off a sitting board member in the process. Yoder is the son of Edward D. Yoder, the former Macon County treasurer who stepped down...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

The latest building permits for Macon County

2550 E. Brooks Drive, $11,385, owner is Larry Cox and Rhoda Parsons. contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc, roofing. 2592 Burgener Drive, $10,000, owner is Dan Boomer, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof, repair tree damage. 730 Country Manor Drive, $12,100, owner is Lorraine Markillie, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc.,...
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Great Year#Murray State#The Herald Review
Herald & Review

Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Accused gunman in Decatur public housing fatal shooting denies all charges

DECATUR — Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett appeared in court Wednesday and denied charges he is the gunman whose shoot-out in a Decatur public housing building left one man dead and a male juvenile seriously wounded. Wright-Jarrett, 18, also told Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that he was...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur police release videos of officer-involved shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department has released three videos showing the pursuit and the discharging of weapons by a police officer and the suspect involved in a June 23 chase. Officials said the three videos, released Thursday, were obtained from Sgt. K. Matt Daniels' body-worn camera and in-car...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Marijuana smoker pulls gun and robs Decatur victim, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man smoking marijuana in his living room with two men he barely knew was robbed at gunpoint when one of his visitors suddenly pulled a gun. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 20-year-old victim was robbed of his cellphone, tablet...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald & Review

Mother, son at center of Decatur-area drug operation sentenced to federal prison

URBANA – A Springfield woman was sentenced to federal prison Monday for laundering proceeds used to expand her son’s drug distribution operation in the Decatur area. Jennifer Fisher, 50, pleaded guilty in federal court in Urbana to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She was sentenced to 14 month in prison and fined $10,000.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy