Village fair aims for Guinness World Record with hobby horse parade

June 27 (UPI) -- Organizers of a village fair in England said they unofficially broke a Guinness World Record with a parade of 263 people riding hobby horses.

The Hurst Show & Country Fayre in Berkshire said judges counted 263 people riding their hobby horses -- toys also known as stick horses -- in the single-file parade for .62 miles.

Organizers said the number to beat was 250.

Fair officials said evidence from the event is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

The fair started hosting hobby horse events more than 20 years ago, when an outbreak of foot and mouth disease prevented real horses from participating in the event. The fair now regularly features events including hobby horse show jumping.