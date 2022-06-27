Andrew Lloyd Webber, Antonio Banderas to produce Spanish-language 'Phantom of the Opera'

June 27 (UPI) -- Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas are teaming up on a Spanish-language version of Weber's hit musical The Phantom of the Opera.

Lloyd Webber and Banderas said in a press release Monday that they will produce theater, musicals and live entertainment shows for Spanish-speaking markets via their new company, Amigos Para Siempre.

Spanish-language rights to Lloyd Webber's shows will be ceded to Amigos Para Siempre by Lloyd Webber's company, Really Useful Group.

In addition to The Phantom of the Opera, Spanish-language versions of Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cinderella, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and School of Rock are planned.

Amigos Para Siempre, or "friends forever," takes its name from Webber's song for the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics, which Sarah Brightman and José Carreras performed at the closing ceremony.

"Not only is Antonio Banderas entertainment royalty, he is also one of the most versatile, creative minds I have ever had the pleasure of working with. It is truly exciting to partner with Antonio to bring my work, as well as other brilliant Broadway and West End titles, to new markets," Lloyd Webber said in a statement.

Banderas starred in the 1996 film adaptation of Lloyd Webber's musical Evita.

"To have the opportunity to work with one of the most respected and admired composers of all time, offering his amazing works for Spanish speaking audiences, is one of the highlights of my career in show business," the actor said.