Richmond Flying Squirrels clinch first playoff spot since 2014
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Flying Squirrels have clinched its first playoff spot since 2014.
After a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs and a 5-8 loss by the Akron RubberDucks against the Harrisburg Senators, the Flying Squirrels sealed its playoff spot by claiming the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half title.
In its playoff-clinching win, the team was led by a Double-A high 11 strikeout performance by Kyle Harrison.Henrico County sets eyes on potentially hosting NCAA tournaments in future after construction of new facilities
Down 2-1 in the fourth inning, Sean Roby put the Flying Squirrels ahead with a two-run home run, his 19th of the season.
The team’s record is currently 40-29 and the Eastern League playoffs will take place in September.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 1