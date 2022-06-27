ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets made disgruntled star Kyrie Irving a 'real offer'

By Josh Matthews
 3 days ago
With the Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets contract talks becoming increasingly more important as the deadline approaches, its reported that the organization has made the guard a “real offer.”

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe said the following on his podcast, The Lowe Post;

“The Nets have made a real offer to Kyrie Irving. I don’t know the exact permutations. Probably several. This is not a case where there’s a one-year deal and that’s it. He’s been offered real stuff but I don’t exactly know what they are.”

The contract discussions between the two parties have gotten progressively worse over the course of the last week. The entire disagreement stems from the fact that Irving doesn’t believe the organization attempted to understand him.

The team is hesitant to give the seven-time All Star a four-year extension, citing unreliability throughout the season as a reason not to.

And now, the talks continue to boil over and the Lakers becoming increasingly more of a landing spot for the ball-handler.

The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Drama

Over the past few weeks, Stephen A. Smith has called out Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving several time. Last week, Smith suggested that Irving "betrayed" his Nets teammate Kevin Durant. "Kyrie has betrayed, totally betrayed. Coaxed into coming to Brooklyn , you his brother, you ride with him 1,000%, until you don’t want to, for whatever reason, and you left him hanging," Smith said, via Nets Wire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Heat Blockbuster Trade Rumors

Buckle up, NBA fanatics. The latest trade rumor is about as wild as it gets. There's a rumor floating around this Monday that the Miami Heat have "significant interest" in acquiring Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. This isn't Pat Riley's first rodeo. Almost 10 years...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops major ESPYS announcement

Get ready. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is about to throw on a suit and host the biggest award show in professional sports. Steph took to Twitter on Wednesday to make the big announcement, revealing he will be the main man at the ESPYs on July 20th: July 20 we live!! @espn @ABCnetwork 👀🎤 […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry drops major ESPYS announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving partnership with Nets gets major update from latest Woj bomb

Throughout Kyrie Irving’s ordeal with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant stood by his buddy. Even though he had the chance (and the right) to criticize Kyrie for causing so much drama, KD decided not to. The former league MVP said that he did not want to get involved and that ultimately, this was Kyrie’s decision […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving partnership with Nets gets major update from latest Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
