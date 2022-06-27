ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson accuser names Houston Texans in new lawsuit

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmXNK_0gNO285e00

The Houston Texans have been named as defendants in a new lawsuit from a Deshaun Watson accuser.

On Monday, lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has represented all of Watson’s accusers since March 2021, announced his legal team had filed a lawsuit in Harris County district court naming Houston NFL Holdings as defendants in a civil suit related to the sexual assault lawsuits filed against Watson.

“Today we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior,” the statement read via the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. “Suffice to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself.”

Watson is set to have a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on June 28.

Comments / 6

Mr.w
4d ago

This is where Watson may have Bigger legal problems..NFL is being Dragged into this...I see a major suspension coming on for him now.. but I thought buzbe and..the Texans was cool?

Reply(2)
3
 

