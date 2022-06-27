ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Celebrates 75th Anniversary of F-Series Trucks with 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition

By Jimmy Dinsmore
thecheyennepost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat two-tone look is back with a fresh interpretation. Ford announced today a way to pay homage to some of their classic trucks from their historic past. To celebrate 75 years of F-Series trucks, Ford introduced the 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition. This truck, which will be available to order later this...

Related
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Builders Impressed By New Package

The 2023 Ford F-150 marks the third model year of the iconic pickup’s 14th generation. There’s several new additions in store for the iconic pickup, including the all-new F-150 Rattler as a budget off-road-focused variant; the 2023 F-150 Raptor R bringing the performance; and of course, the recently revealed F-150 Heritage Edition. The throwback trim level pays tribute to the 75-year history of the Ford F-Series lines, and the people responsible for building it are fans of the design.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Collection Highlights Variety Of Vintage Design

There truly is something for every automotive enthusiast to enjoy with this collection. For many reasons, classic cars have been some of the desirable vehicles within the automotive enthusiast and collector world. Some of these motives revolve around the history and stories behind the vintage vehicles we all know and love. While you could also make a case for performance and engineering, the earlier years of automotive design are mostly known today for high-value automobiles whose rarity and prestige make them the center of nearly every discussion. Sometimes these vehicles are found together as massive collections of similar cars, creating a spectacular find for any enthusiast with a passion for older design.
Top Speed

Volkswagen Just Put Tesla on Notice with the Future ID Aero

Volkswagen has revealed the first design sketches of the ID. Aero - a future fully electric limousine initially aimed for the Chinese automobile market. However, the company also confirmed that there will also be a production version for both North America and Europe, the latter of which will be produced at the company’s factory in Emden, Germany. The concept version will be unveiled on June 27, 2022. The production version - for both the Chinese, American, and European markets will be presented in 2023.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
fordauthority.com

Ford Freestyle FX Concept Could Transform Into Pickup, CUV, Or Sedan

Most know the Ford Freestyle as a short-lived crossover utility vehicle that The Blue Oval produced from 2005 to 2007, which shared the Ford D3 platform with the Ford Five Hundred and Mercury Montego. However, it seems as if the automaker had bigger plans for that particular model that included a vehicle that could act as somewhat of a transformer, going from pickup to crossover to sedan to wagon, depending on owner preference, and it was called the Ford Freestyle FX Concept.
Motorious

Overgrown Secret Garden Of Classic Cars

These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!. European car enthusiasts can be pretty crazy sometimes because of their intense passion for Porsche, BMW, and Jaguar. This comes with good reason as companies like the brands mentioned above have been pushing the limits of what a car can do for over a century. Mercedes has the 300 SL, Porsche has the 911, and BMW has the M3. However, all of these cars have one thing in common. They were created from a sheer love for racing and a fiery dedication to being the best on the track. The cars' competitive air has made them highly desirable and collectible cars. One particular model that is not nearly as well known as the ionic 911 but is likely even more valuable is the 912. Usually, these cars can be pretty hard to find, but that is precisely what one lucky automotive YouTuber has just done.
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 In Hypersonic Gray Metallic: Live Photo Gallery

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 ups the ante for the C8 with an abundance of go-faster goodies, from the aero, to the engine, and beyond. Now, we’re taking a closer look at this 2023 Corvette Z06 in Hypersonic Gray Metallic paint thanks to the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
Daily Beast

Cadillac’s 1st Electric Car Sold Out—Next One to Cost $300K

Cadillac’s first electric vehicle, the $62,990 Lyric, is sold out—and it already has another one in the works. But the price point will be very different. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is set to unveil a prototype of a luxury EV sedan called the Celestiq that will cost a minimum of $300,000—in the range of a Rolls-Royce or Bentley. Cadillac reportedly plans to make only 500 of the new model.
RideApart

Spec Showdown: Honda Trail 125 vs. Yamaha TW200

Motorcycles sure aren’t getting any simpler. With technology like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection trickling into the two-wheeled sector, consumers have more options than ever. On the other hand, very few riders fully utilize the latest industry innovations and others prefer to avoid such complexity. Appealing to novice...
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
