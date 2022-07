M&T Bank has announced plans to launch its Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Bridgeport. According to the bank, this seven-week program will accept as many as 50 entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business skills and connections. M&T will be partnering with the University of Bridgeport Innovation Center and the program will cover topics including creating a business plan, credit fundamentals, marketing, legal entity formation and pitch tips. The program will conclude with a pitch competition, awarding grants of up to $6,000 funded by M&T.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO