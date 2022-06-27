ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man grazed by bullet, cars shot near MacArthur Center late Saturday

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was grazed by a bullet and multiple cars were struck by gunfire late Saturday night near the MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

Police confirmed on Monday that officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Monticello Avenue, near E. Freemason Street, for the report of a shooting into an occupied vehicle around 11:30 p.m.

At this time, there are few details and no suspect information is available.

The man’s graze wound was not life-threatening, police say.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

