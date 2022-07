Those who’ve ordered the Steam Deck but have yet to receive them may not have to wait much longer: Valve has now announced that it’s ramping up production and deliveries for the highly-anticipated handheld device. Taking to Twitter, the gaming company says that it has just sent out the last batch of Q2 emails and will be moving on to Q3 reservations at the end of June. “Production has picked up,” Valve celebrates, “and after today we’ll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!”

