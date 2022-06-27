ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

IMG Academy U19 Premier Girls win national championship in soccer

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
The IMG Academy U19 Premier Girls won the national championship in soccer – the first soccer national championship in IMG Academy history.

IMG beat Utah Arsenal FC 1-0 in the victory.

Lara Dantas scored the lone goal of the match (unassisted) in the first half. Dantas scored five goals in the tournament, including a “hat trick” in the semifinal.

Reagan Miller and Karla Guzman combined for the shutout in goal. Miller was the ’keeper in the first half, Guzman was the goalie in the second.

It was IMG Academy’s first girls team national championship.

Members of the team are Abigail Morgan (20), Andrea Rivera (21), Arantza Espinoza (17), Ariela Shwartz (5), Ava Smith (6), Cassandra Falsetta (4), Cece Whitney (90), Che Dowling (7), Fernanda Medina (78), Isabel Heines (84), Jamie Murphy (3), Joelle Haines (82), Lara Dantas (22), Karla Guzman (50), Lexie Cooper (11), Lorena Sevilla (94), Luana Schneider (18), Morgan Flippin (0), Paige Ingram (14), Piper Bloodworth (15), Reagan Miller (99).

The coaching staff is Oisin Crean, Ray Leone, Steve Searing and Kelsey Adsworth.

“What a great achievement for the girls, the staff, and all those associated with IMG Academy Soccer,” Don Cameron, IMG director of soccer said. “These outstanding players represent the multi-national backgrounds that bring diversity of thought and playing style and a strong passion for the game which makes our Academy so unique. We are extremely proud of this first-ever National Championship for IMG Academy Soccer.”

