Dense Fog Advisory issued for Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR YUKON FLATS AND SURROUNDING UPLANDS * AFFECTED AREA...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands south and west of a Stevens Village to Circle Hot Springs line this afternoon and evening and south and west of Chalkyitsik on Saturday. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...East 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...77 to 90. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.

CHALKYITSIK, AK ・ 35 MINUTES AGO