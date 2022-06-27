Dense Fog Advisory issued for Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ottawa, western Sandusky, Wood and Lucas Counties through 600 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Swanton to 6 miles north of Weston to near Deshler. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toledo, Bowling Green, Fostoria, Perrysburg, Oregon, Sylvania, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, North Baltimore, Holland, Weston, Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Walbridge, Pemberville, Millbury, Haskins and Luckey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
