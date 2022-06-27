ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 07:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-27 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 1103 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pipe Spring, or 16 miles southwest of Kanab, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Pipe Spring, Kaibab and Highway 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Chippewa, Douglas, Grant, Lac qui Parle, Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Chippewa; Douglas; Grant; Lac qui Parle; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Traverse; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS GRANT LAC QUI PARLE OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS SWIFT TRAVERSE WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cibola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central New Mexico, including the following county, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cibola County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Duchesne County through 345 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Duchesne, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bridgeland. This includes US Route 40 between mile markers 93 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salisbury Sound
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Pocahontas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pocahontas County through 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Marlinton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marlinton, Edray, Buckeye, Minnehaha Springs, Cranberry Mountain Nature Center and Slaty Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 10:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Caribou and east central Bannock Counties through 330 PM MDT At 302 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McCammon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCammon and Lava Hot Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR MIDDLE TANANA VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Middle Tanana Valley on Friday and north and east of Fairbanks on Saturday. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Southwest 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...74 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
FAIRBANKS, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Huerfano and south central Pueblo Counties through 400 PM MDT At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Walsenburg, or 27 miles northeast of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. Copious amounts of hail that will create slippery conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Huerfano and south central Pueblo Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Camden and south central Glynn Counties through 545 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodbine, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Woodbine, Waverly, Jekyll Island, Dover Bluff and Colesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-02 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, strongest through and below passes and canyons. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds will affect travel on Highways 101 and 154.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Glynn FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following county, Glynn. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates and Sea Island. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Loudoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTY At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Poolesville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Hillsboro, Paeonian Springs, Waterford, Philomont, Lincoln and Hughesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harvey, McPherson, Reno by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson; Reno A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern McPherson, northeastern Reno and northwestern Harvey Counties through 500 PM CDT At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buhler, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mcpherson, Moundridge, Inman, Buhler and Galva. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 46 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 33 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 75. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN UNION AND NORTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Trinchera, or 17 miles east of Raton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Union and northeastern Colfax Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR YUKON FLATS AND SURROUNDING UPLANDS * AFFECTED AREA...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands south and west of a Stevens Village to Circle Hot Springs line this afternoon and evening and south and west of Chalkyitsik on Saturday. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...East 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...77 to 90. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
CHALKYITSIK, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-01 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima County through 245 PM MST At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Green Valley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sahuarita, Green Valley, Three Points and East Sahuarita. This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 36 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ottawa, western Sandusky, Wood and Lucas Counties through 600 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Swanton to 6 miles north of Weston to near Deshler. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toledo, Bowling Green, Fostoria, Perrysburg, Oregon, Sylvania, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, North Baltimore, Holland, Weston, Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Walbridge, Pemberville, Millbury, Haskins and Luckey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Alger; Marquette; Northern Schoolcraft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette and southwestern Alger Counties through 800 AM EDT At 733 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of K. I. Sawyer Airport, or 19 miles southeast of Marquette, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chatham around 745 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Au Train and Munising. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy