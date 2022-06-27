ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina man dies after 'accidental drowning' in Myrtle Beach, coroner says

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man has died after being pulled...

Injuries reported in crash near Inlet Square Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Thursday evening after a crash near Inlet Square Mall. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. in the area of Highway 17 and Tadlock Drive near the mall, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. The number of people injured […]
Police: Possible burglar shot by homeowner in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after trying to possibly break into a North Carolina home on Thursday. The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the area of West 32nd Street at around 2:45 p.m. where they found someone shot. A preliminary investigation later found the...
Robeson County Campbell's Soup plant receives 4th bomb threat in 2 months

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Campbell’s Soup plant in Maxton received its fourth bomb threat in two months, according to Campbell's Soup Spokesperson Beth Jolly. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the series of threats and trying to figure out who is making them. At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the plant’s security answered a phone call and the person on the other side of the call threatened the plant with a bomb, according to officials.
Suspect charged with murdering nurse inside Socastee home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMB) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with murdering a woman in her Socastee home nearly two months ago. Jail records show Charles Murphy Jr. was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday night on a murder charge. RELATED...
16-year-old charged in 2021 deaths of Laurinburg mother, daughter

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in Laurinburg in October 2021, according to police. The 16-year-old from Laurinburg, who was not named by police, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The charges are in connection […]
Police: Customer at Myrtle Beach restaurant shows off knife, mentions killing people

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A customer at a Myrtle Beach restaurant recently brought a knife to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. According to a report, the man went to 1229 Shine in the Market Common on Monday acting strangely and appearing intoxicated. The man ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he took out a knife around eight to 10 inches in length and put it on the bar showing other customers.
Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
Structure destroyed in morning fire Friday

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A structure is completely destroyed after a fire in Little River Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue shared a post about the fire on it’s Facebook page. The post said crews were dispatched to the fire on Sundew Loop just after 4 a.m. No one was hurt and no other […]
