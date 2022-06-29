ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 ways to help your pet animals during 4th of July firework shows

By Jobina Fortson, Andrew Morris
 2 days ago

The July 4th holiday is synonymous with high-caliber fireworks shows of epic proportions, and with it, come the tense jitters and scary shivers of our pets at home.

Fortunately, Kevin Baker, D.V.M., with the Veterinary Emergency Group of San Ramon stopped by to share six simple ways to be better prepared for the nights of booms and bangs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0gNNygrR00

NBC Bay Area

Woman Wakes Up to Stranger Sleeping in Her Car in San Francisco

A woman visiting San Francisco said she woke up to find a stranger sleeping in her car, and video showing her encounter has gone viral. “I was shocked, I was so shocked I was like, ‘Oh my god hold on wait a minute let me take a look again, let me take a second glance there's a man in my car asleep,’” said Breanna Smith of Sacramento.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Diver who died in the water near San Carlos Beach identified

SAN CARLOS, Calif. — The man who died while diving off of San Carlos Beach has been identified. The diver was Andy Nieto, 33, from Morgan Hill, the Monterey County Coroner's Office reported. According to the Monterey Fire Department, Nieto went missing off of San Carlos Beach in Monterey...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KRON4 News

Where can you buy and set off fireworks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) — The Fourth of July holiday is approaching, and many across the Bay Area will look to celebrate with fireworks. However, due to fire risks, most cities do not allow the purchase of fireworks. Rohnert Park was the latest Bay Area city to ban all fireworks. Several cities do allow people to purchase and […]
DUBLIN, CA
