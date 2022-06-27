These Are The Best Nachos In Ohio

Photo: Getty Images

If you were not already hungry, you might be after reading this.

Nachos are for everyone. This classic dish can be made as an appetizer or a whole meal depending on the quantity of toppings. A plate of nachos can simply feature corn chips and melted cheese, or a mountain of meat, onions, jalapeños, beans, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and sour cream. Some nachos can be made buffalo chicken-style, with shredded turkey and beef, cubed steak, pulled pork, or tofu depending on dietary restrictions and preferences. Regardless of your taste, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves up the best nachos around.

According to Lovefood , the best plate of nachos in all of Ohio can be found in Cincinnati at Copper & Flame. This restaurant serves anything but a humble plate of nachos. Their most famous plate is topped with various meats, aged cheeses, and homemade kimchi among other fresh ingredients.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the nachos at Copper & Flame:

"If you’re only just finding out about wonton nachos, then you’ve been missing out. This epic dish, featuring fresh wonton chips, juicy carnitas (which means "little meats"), creamy queso, tangy Korean BBQ sauce, housemade kimchi, cotija (an aged Mexican cheese), fresh radish, jalapeños and cilantro, makes us want to book a flight to Ohio. The fusion dish can be found at Copper & Flame, a bar with 68 self-pour drafts."

For more information regarding the best nachos served in every state visit HERE .