ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

These Are The Best Nachos In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye
700WLW
700WLW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198tsw_0gNNyfyi00
Photo: Getty Images

If you were not already hungry, you might be after reading this.

Nachos are for everyone. This classic dish can be made as an appetizer or a whole meal depending on the quantity of toppings. A plate of nachos can simply feature corn chips and melted cheese, or a mountain of meat, onions, jalapeños, beans, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and sour cream. Some nachos can be made buffalo chicken-style, with shredded turkey and beef, cubed steak, pulled pork, or tofu depending on dietary restrictions and preferences. Regardless of your taste, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves up the best nachos around.

According to Lovefood , the best plate of nachos in all of Ohio can be found in Cincinnati at Copper & Flame. This restaurant serves anything but a humble plate of nachos. Their most famous plate is topped with various meats, aged cheeses, and homemade kimchi among other fresh ingredients.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the nachos at Copper & Flame:

"If you’re only just finding out about wonton nachos, then you’ve been missing out. This epic dish, featuring fresh wonton chips, juicy carnitas (which means "little meats"), creamy queso, tangy Korean BBQ sauce, housemade kimchi, cotija (an aged Mexican cheese), fresh radish, jalapeños and cilantro, makes us want to book a flight to Ohio. The fusion dish can be found at Copper & Flame, a bar with 68 self-pour drafts."

For more information regarding the best nachos served in every state visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

Dayton hidden gem makes breakfast, brunch on wood-fired oven

A hidden gem in the Oregon District right beside Wheat Penny Oven and Bar is serving up breakfast and brunch on the weekends using a wood-fired oven named Rubi. “I think The Sugar Guild does well because it’s not only good food, but you want to be here,” chef DD Pearson said. “You want to come here and hangout.”
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
cincinnatirefined.com

Hannah's 45 Favorite Hotspots in Cincinnati

One of the best parts of my job is introducing people to the amazing city of Cincinnati. Whether you've lived here forever or you're a Cincy newbie, I encourage you to get out and explore! If you're wondering what our city has to offer, here are just a few ideas of my go-to spots:
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nachos#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Copper Flame#Korean#Mexican
Travel Maven

10 Ohio Festivals to Attend this July

After two long years of COVID — and what seems like an even longer winter — Ohioans are ready to head outside for some summer fun. There are tons of outdoor festivals and fairs taking place throughout the state this month. Keep reading for the top 10 events to attend and where you can find them.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Rooftop Bars in Ohio

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1808Delaware

How To Get ‘Ohio’s Best Burger’ Close To Home

It turns out that Delaware County might be just the place to be to get one of Ohio’s best hamburgers. That’s what Reader’s Digest would have you believe. The company set out to identify the best burger in every state. There are certainly plenty of contenders in Ohio, to be sure. When all was said and done, however, the blue ribbon went to an Akron restaurant chain with a location in southern Delaware County.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 great burger places in Ohio

If your idea of comfort food is a good juicy burger and some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place, because I have put together a list of five amazing burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Drought is expanding in nearby states. Is Ohio next?

Thanks to an exceptionally wet month of May–and, in some spots, record-breaking rainfall–Ohio is currently not facing any drought conditions. However, even though June may have started out wet, with several hot days and a dry finish, could a drought develop soon?. Round after round of soaking rain...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Colerain Bowl, the ‘Cheers’ of bowling alleys, closes doors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For more than 60 years Colerain Bowl has been a staple in Colerain, the gathering place for fundraisers and celebrations as well as bowling leagues galore. Now it’s closing, with the owners citing “the economic landscape” in a statement earlier this month. Doors shut...
CINCINNATI, OH
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
637
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy