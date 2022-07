CLEVELAND, Ohio — I’ve all but forgotten what it’s like to hit 50. For 50 seems so long ago that it’s hardly worth my while to remember. Once I stepped into my 40s, I found myself jettisoning things that used to guide my life. In my 50s, I stopped stewing about cultural relevance. It didn’t matter if I didn’t know what single topped the Billboard chart or if I should obsess about my “cool,” so passé.

