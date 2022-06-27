ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 63-year-old Florence County woman considered endangered

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are continuing to look for a 63-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week and is considered endangered.

Sylvia Ann Brooks , who lives in the 4000 block of Cherry Johnson Road in Effingham, was last seen early on June 19 at her residence, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said. She is believed to have left the area on foot.

Authorities on the ground and in the air have searched extensively for Brooks, who has multiple underlying health issues, including autism, diabetes and high blood pressure, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brooks is 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 extension 395 or to submit a tip on the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s free app for I-phone and Android devices. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372).

Count on News13 for updates.

