Tennessee State

Recruits Social Media Reactions To Tennessee’s Massive Recruiting Weekend

By Ryan Schumpert
rockytopinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee is coming off a successful recruiting weekend as the Vols hosted 13 official visitors, more unofficial visitors in the 2024 recruiting class and landed a pair of defensive commits. Josh Heupel and his staff ended a long time pursuit of Mississippi safety John Slaughter by landing his commitment...

www.rockytopinsider.com

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Lands Grad Transfer Catcher

Austin Peay catcher Jack Alexander is transferring to Tennessee for his final year of college eligibility, the Missouri native announced on Twitter Thursday. Alexander addresses a position of need on Tennessee’s roster and brings power hitting to Knoxville. Alexander hit .346 in 2022 while combining for 36 doubles, 20 home runs and 83 RBIs in his two seasons in Clarksville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Approaching Massive Recruiting Stretch

With the calendar set to turn from June to July, Tennessee football is approaching a massive recruiting stretch in its 2023 cycle. A five-star, two four-star and two three-star Tennessee targets are making their college commitments in the first 10 days of July. The Vols enter the month with 12...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Pitching Coach Turns Down Same Position At Texas

Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson turned down an offer to be the Texas pitching coach, Horns247 first reported Tuesday and a trusted source confirmed to RTI Wednesday. Anderson left his position as Houston’s pitching coach in 2017 to join first time head coach Tony Vitello at Tennessee. The Nebraska...
HOUSTON, TX
Monthly Archives: June 2022

Tennessee Target Cristian Conyer Announces Top Two, Commitment Date. It's down to two schools for class of 2023 athlete Cristian Conyer. And according to a social media post on Thursday, Conyer's decision is... July Recruiting, Baseball Coaching News, Basketball First Look | RTI Press Pass. The Rocky Top Insider Press...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

John Fulkerson donates $5,000 of NIL money to Tennessee Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Before he embarks on his professional career, beloved Vol basketball player John Fulkerson is giving back to the University of Tennessee once again. Before the start of the 2021-2022 season, the Kingsport-native pledged he would donate $2 to the Tennessee Fund for every point scored by the team that season. After […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Person
Josh Heupel
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dee Beckwith, Tennessee transfer, reportedly listed on SEC East roster

Dee Beckwith entered the transfer portal from Tennessee in January, and it appears that he’s found a new home. Beckwith is reportedly on the Kentucky roster — according to Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight — as a running back after he saw limited action at running back and on special teams with the Vols. Beckwith, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, began his career at wide receiver before he shifted to running back during the 2020 season. When Beckwith signed with Tennessee, the Vols won the battle over Florida.
TENNESSEE STATE
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: 10 records Vols will break in 2022

In his first year as head coach of Tennessee football, Josh Heupel facilitated a lot of records being broken. He set a school record for yards per game, and Hendon Hooker broke multiple regular season passing records. The Vols’ first cutting-edge offensive mind in years truly lived up to his reputation in a fun way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In Knoxville Tennessee

June 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Salt Lake City, UT. - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located in the Crown Pointe Shopping Center, 6672 Clinton Hwy, Ste. 102, Knoxville, TN 37912. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX® thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just north of Clinton Hwy. Knoxville is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town feel. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX® franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and operating principal, David Shadwick, for their first SUPER CHIX® restaurant and the Knoxville team led by Manager Shannon Thomas and their team for their first SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#University Of Tennessee#American Football#Vols#Wewanthunterosborne
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location opens

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location officially opened to the public at 6 a.m. Monday. The mega convenience store has had a cult following since it first began expanding outside of Texas in 2019. Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s is located at 2045 Genesis Road. “Crossville...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WATE

“Pride is not about being gay or straight,” says local man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June is National Pride Month and we are celebrating with the ones who have a story to tell. Aaron White, hairstylist at Culture Salon, is excited to be celebrating another year of Pride in East Tennessee. White came out as gay to his friends and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Elderly Alan Jackson fan injured at concert, misses entire performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For the last 30 years, Bonnie Keller has been a massive Alan Jackson fan with a collection of his albums in her Newport home. Keller’s granddaughter spent nearly $600 on tickets for the family to go see Jackson on Saturday when he came to Thompson-Boling Arena. Due to a recent heart surgery, the 81-year-old couldn’t stand at the show but was seated and ready to watch and listen to her favorite artist.
