NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: July 1, 2022 – 7:40 a.m. Firefighters are optimistic that favorable weather will continue to help in their battle against the Rices Fire. Cal Fire reported Friday morning that the blaze has still been held at 904 acres, the same number it has been since Wednesday evening. Containment has also crept up to 22%. Some mandatory evacuation orders were lifted on Thursday. Wind gusts expected on Friday do remain a concern, however, firefighters say. Previous day’s (June 30) updates below: 9:07 p.m. The Rices Fire remains at 904 acres burned and 20% containment. Cal Fire said...

