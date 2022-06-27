ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: suspects watched victim in store prior to deadly robbery

By WSYX Staff
cwcolumbus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released images of three men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that police believe started as a robbery. 24-year-old Neal Smith and an unidentified 34-year-old woman were found shot in the 2000 block of Argyle Drive on...

cwcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Linden shooting leaves man dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the Linden area.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Hudson Street on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found an SUV that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead following shooting in Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the Linden area. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Hudson Street just after 11 p.m. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:07 p.m. A detective at the scene tells...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Road Rage Shooting: Woman Shot At When Vehicle Attempts to Merge on I-670 in Columbus

On June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:47 p.m., Columbus Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 2835 Fred Taylor Drive on a report of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. Upon the officer’s arrival, they spoke to the victim. The victim stated she was traveling west on I-670 near Exit 4B, which is the Third Street/High Street exit. She stated a navy blue Dodge Caravan pulled alongside her and was trying to change lanes. She explained that there was not enough room for the van to get over, so she honked the horn to alert the driver that there was not enough room. She explained the passenger side windows went down and she heard a single gunshot. The victim’s vehicle was struck by the bullet on the rear driver’s side. The bullet went through the backseat and lodged into the front passenger seat.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Abduction of ‘bruised, bloody’ woman sends Nelsonville police on manhunt

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Nelsonville police have taken a man into custody Thursday, calling him a “monster” after what they described as a violent hostage situation. The incident started when a woman walked into the Nelsonville Police Department, Tuesday, and told officers her 30-something-year-old daughter had been attacked. The woman had photos that showed her […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Linden shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Linden area early Tuesday morning.   Police responded to 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for nine wanted central Ohio felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in finding nine central Ohio felons wanted for a variety of crimes. Richard Jones Wanted for: Felonious Assault Kathleen Starkey Wanted for: Four counts of Robbery Omer Ramadhan Wanted for: Two counts of Aggravated Arson Dahir Ali Wanted for: Kidnapping and Felonious […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
myfox28columbus.com

Officers investigating after shots fired in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on scene after shots were fired in west Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The FCSO received a call about shots being fired in the 400 block of Georgesville Road. According to officials, the victim showed up at a...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Assault with Chef Boyardee Can

Chillicothe – A man is in jail and another man is slighting injured after a fight over a can of food. According to the Chillicothe police department on 6/29/22 around 6:03 pm, they responded to Yoctangee Park, reference two males fighting. When police arrived they found the two men sitting at a picnic shelter. Witnesses on the scene advised the officer that the two were fighting.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

29-year-old accused of shooting 33-year-old in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the North Linden area early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mother sentenced in 2020 death of son, 7, in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mother has been sentenced for the death of her 7-year-old son in 2020. Oneida Maldando-Cortez, 26, will spend the next six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty in April to one charge of involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Maldando-Cortez has just over two years of jail credit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Unborn baby dies in wrong-way crash on I-270, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman lost her baby in a wrong-way crash Monday on Interstate 270 near Easton, Columbus police said in an update Wednesday. Police said a 28-year-old woman was driving the wrong way on I-270 North just south of Morse Road at 1:20 a.m. and collided head-on with a Honda. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Coroner Confirms OSU Students Died of Accidental Overdose

Jessica Lopez, of Greendale, died as a result of the incident in May. (Columbus, Oh.) – An autopsy has confirmed the cause of death in a drug related incident involving a Dearborn County woman. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Jessica Lopez died from an accidental fentanyl...
GREENDALE, IN
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Vehicle Crash in Circleville With Injuries

Circleville – Emergency units are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 2:20 pm on Thursday. According to early reports two vehicles have crashed in the intersection of Kingston Pike and East Ohio street causing injuries. Please avoid the area.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
614now.com

One day after shooting leads to multiple hospitalizations, dozens of gunshots reported in separate Short North incident

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a Short North shooting on the 900 block of N. High Street ended with two people being hospitalized. At approximately 1 a.m. on Monday morning, and only two blocks away on the 700 block of N. High Street, dozens of gunshots were fired in the area. Police said as many as thirty rounds could have been fired.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy