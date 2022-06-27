Police: suspects watched victim in store prior to deadly robbery

On June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:47 p.m., Columbus Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 2835 Fred Taylor Drive on a report of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. Upon the officer’s arrival, they spoke to the victim. The victim stated she was traveling west on I-670 near Exit 4B, which is the Third Street/High Street exit. She stated a navy blue Dodge Caravan pulled alongside her and was trying to change lanes. She explained that there was not enough room for the van to get over, so she honked the horn to alert the driver that there was not enough room. She explained the passenger side windows went down and she heard a single gunshot. The victim’s vehicle was struck by the bullet on the rear driver’s side. The bullet went through the backseat and lodged into the front passenger seat.

