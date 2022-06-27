ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Knicks, Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale Interviewing With NBA Team

By Mathew Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is interviewing for an NBA front office position, per a new report. According to SNYTV’s Ian Begley, Fizdale...

NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Golden State

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz had, to say the least, vastly different 2021-22 NBA seasons. The former concluded the season as NBA Champions. Anyone who was questioning the Warriors’ status as a modern dynasty should have their answer by now. Their status is irrefutable. Meanwhile, the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Report: Potential Kevin Durant Trade Suitor Has Been Identified

Before Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his 2022-23 player option, the entire NBA considered the alluring scenario of Kevin Durant seeking a trade. Had Irving left the Brooklyn Nets, there's a chance Durant may have also wanted to exit. If the two-time NBA Finals MVP requested a trade, suitors would have lined up for an opportunity to acquire the 33-year-old superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Takes Another Shot At Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies, Says They Will Get 'Reality Check' Next Season: “They Can Have Dinner With Me And My Family After We Beat Them On Christmas Day."

In the 2022 playoffs, the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies engaged in a brutal dog fight for a spot in the Western Conference Finals. As we all know now, Golden State came out on top and ended up winning the title after a Finals series against the Boston Celtics. But even...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

The Knicks Just Helped The Pistons Jumpstart A Rebuild

Over the past few years, the Detroit Pistons have been one of the NBA’s worst teams. They finished 23-59 this season, after winning just 20 of 72 contests last year, and management has been looking to do something about the team’s losing ways. Detroit had the good fortune...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Utah Jazz's Coaching Hire

Following the resignation of Quin Snyder, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is borrowing from his former team's blueprint -- hiring a Gregg Popovich understudy from Ime Udoka's staff. Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, "The Utah Jazz have offered Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy the franchise's head coaching job ... Hardy and the Jazz are finalizing a five-year contract to make him the franchise's next coach."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant Reacts To Embarrassing Colin Cowherd Clip

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has a vested interest in sports media members these days. FS1's Colin Cowherd is the latest to receive KD's attention. This Tuesday, a video was posted showing Cowherd claiming he always said Josh Rosen was over-drafted. However, in the same video it flashes back to when the FS1 analyst called Rosen a "franchise changer" before he was drafted.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges to acquire Jae Crowder in trade

A favorite has emerged in the pursuit of Jae Crowder should Phoenix choose to trade him, according to a report. John Gambadoro, a longtime host on 98.7 FM Phoenix and excellent source on Suns news, tweeted on Wednesday about the Crowder situation. Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat are the favorite to land Crowder in a trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Pistons make final decision on Kemba Walker after Knicks trade

It’s finally official: Kemba Walker will NOT be part of the Detroit Pistons. The moment he was traded to the Pistons from the New York Knicks, most fans immediately knew that he wasn’t going to be staying with the team. After all, they are very clearly in the midst of a rebuild, and Walker doesn’t […] The post Pistons make final decision on Kemba Walker after Knicks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

New York Knicks Make Notable Trade With Detroit Pistons

Over the past few days, rumors emerged suggesting the New York Knicks would be making a notable trade. Well, those rumors turned out to be correct. According to a report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are trading former No. 6 overall pick Nerlens Noel. But that's not all....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Wall to sign with Western Conference contender

John Wall has reached a buyout with the Houston Rockets and is set to become a free agent. But the veteran guard appears to have already chosen his new home. Wall is planning to sign with the LA Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Other teams have interest in Wall, but Woj says the guard intends to join the Clippers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Says It Was Jordan Poole Who Hit The Biggest Shot Of The Finals, Not Stephen Curry: "The Biggest Shot Of The Series Was Jordan Poole's Shot Before The End Of Quarter No. 3 In Game 5. That For Them I Felt Like Was A Dagger."

Jordan Poole's emergence was one of the biggest positives of the season for the Golden State Warriors. He averaged over 18 points per game during the regular season and started the postseason on an absolute tear against the Denver Nuggets, as Stephen Curry was just coming back from an injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

