Cincinnati, OH

Adopt-a-Pet: Yo-Yo is a longtime shelter resident who needs a forever home

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - A long-timer at the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter...

local12.com

WLWT 5

Hippo birth watch: Cincinnati Zoo on birth watch for baby hippo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is officially on birth watch as they wait for Bibi to give birth to her second baby hippo. Bibi is pregnant and due in mid-August. The zoo announced Friday that according to measurements made during her last ultrasound, her fetus is bigger than Fiona was when she was born.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton hidden gem makes breakfast, brunch on wood-fired oven

A hidden gem in the Oregon District right beside Wheat Penny Oven and Bar is serving up breakfast and brunch on the weekends using a wood-fired oven named Rubi. “I think The Sugar Guild does well because it’s not only good food, but you want to be here,” chef DD Pearson said. “You want to come here and hangout.”
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Blue Ash family-run car shop celebrates 80 years in business

BLUE ASH, Ohio — There aren’t many businesses that can say they’ve been around since Franklin Roosevelt was president, but one business in Blue Ash has been around for 80 years. “Congratulations to your legacy and the fact that these wonderful people that have been able to...
BLUE ASH, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Maggiano's offers Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Thursday, June 30, you can eat out and help a good cause. Maggiano's executive chef Karl lenz talks about the dishes available during Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish, the most memorable wishes granted and trying to get to $1 million raised.
CINCINNATI, OH
tippnews.com

Don’s Auto Repair Commemorates 80 Years of Serving Local Families with Official ‘Don’s Auto Repair Day’ In Blue Ash, Ohio

BLUE ASH, Ohio, June 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEEWSWIRE) — Don’s Auto Repair is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its founding in 1942, with the official declaration of “Don’s Auto Repair Day” in Blue Ash, Ohio from the city’s very own Mayor Marc Sirkin. In celebration of this achievement, Don’s Auto Repair has taken a day of celebration to reflect on their loyal clients, amazing community, dedicated employees, and their future growth opportunities.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 1-3)

Jane Austen: Fashion and Sensibility Exhibit at the Taft Museum of Art. The Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility exhibit, a special exhibition that features costumes worn by Hollywood celebrities in film and television adaptations of Austen's novel, will continue at the Taft Museum this weekend. The collection of "meticulously tailored ensembles will transport audiences to the Regency era through ball gowns, wedding dresses, day dresses, hats, jackets, waistcoats, riding habits, and other middle- and upper-class clothing," according to the museum. Through Sept. 4. Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Info: taftmuseum.org. Read CityBeat’s in-depth profile of the exhibit. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Smith Funeral Homes serves you from pre-planning to grief support

No one likes to think about death — but everyone wants to bring meaning to the life they lived and ease the burden on the loved ones left behind. “There are over 50 decisions that have to be made the first day following the passing of a loved one,” says Niki Smith of Smith Funeral Homes. “So pre-planning can bring you peace of mind and alleviate the stress for your family.”
WILMINGTON, OH
WETM

Nine dogs shot in the head in Springboro

The ANNA Shelter is currently investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty where several dogs were shot and killed in Springboro. Here’s more on this case. Investigators did find shell casings at the scene, but they currently have more questions than answers. “In the 18 years that I have...
SPRINGBORO, PA
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups revives concept by GABP

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups is reviving a piece of Cincinnati sports history with its latest concept. Ignite Entertainment, owner of venues like Pampas Argentine Gastropub and Che Empanadas y Mas, is reviving the In Between Tavern in downtown across from Great American Ball Park, officials announced in a news release. The restaurant will open to the public July 11.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Black-owned apparel shop to open in 3CDC’s Willkommen Development

Local entrepreneur and seasoned clothier Cameron Mundon recently signed a lease for a street-level commercial space in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)’s newly completed Willkommen development – a mixed-use, mixed-income project consisting of 16 historic rehabs and four new infill buildings scattered throughout four different project sites in Over-the-Rhine (OTR). Located at 1606 Race Street, Mundon believes his store, Fly by Nature, is situated perfectly among the hustle and bustle of the neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local man accused of choking, beating woman with cord

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is charged with brutally beating a woman, causing serious injuries. Police say Dawud Smith choked the woman and striking her with a cord all over her body. Smith is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. He was arraigned Thursday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Colerain Bowl, the ‘Cheers’ of bowling alleys, closes doors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For more than 60 years Colerain Bowl has been a staple in Colerain, the gathering place for fundraisers and celebrations as well as bowling leagues galore. Now it’s closing, with the owners citing “the economic landscape” in a statement earlier this month. Doors shut...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fourth of July travel expected to hit pre-pandemic levels in 2022

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Gas prices and airline headaches have been at the top of travel headlines in the last few weeks. The Fourth of July holiday is expected to be a busy one. “For the first time we think we're seeing pre-pandemic levels of travel,” says Gary Legge, AAA Fleet Manager in Cincinnati.

