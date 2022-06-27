Author Spotlight: Shirley Showalter

Growing up in Lancaster County, Mackenzie Bender has actively been involved in her community since her days as a student at Hempfield High School. After graduation, Mackenzie went on to attend Shippensburg University where she earned a degree in Business Management. During her time at Shippensburg, she was a known leader throughout campus. In her junior year, she worked to start a Mini-THON fundraising effort, which raised more than $30,000 under her direction in the fight against childhood cancer. As recognition for these efforts and more, she received the Raider Legacy Award before graduating for her lasting impact on the college.

