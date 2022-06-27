ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

Author Spotlight: Shirley Showalter

By Sarah Scholl
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family structure has changed a lot over the past 50 years,...

Hometown Hero: Learning and Sharing Development Center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are students with the Learning and Sharing Child Development Center, who are making charitable contributions towards pediatric cancer research. These children set up a lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research as well as going into the community to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Meet Mackenzie Bender of Spooky Nook Sports

Growing up in Lancaster County, Mackenzie Bender has actively been involved in her community since her days as a student at Hempfield High School. After graduation, Mackenzie went on to attend Shippensburg University where she earned a degree in Business Management. During her time at Shippensburg, she was a known leader throughout campus. In her junior year, she worked to start a Mini-THON fundraising effort, which raised more than $30,000 under her direction in the fight against childhood cancer. As recognition for these efforts and more, she received the Raider Legacy Award before graduating for her lasting impact on the college.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster YMCA celebrates with golf outing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, June 27 the YMCA of the Roses hosted their annual “Without the Y” golf outing to celebrate the Lancaster YMCA’s achievements since almost closing permanently a couple years ago. The event was hosted at the Bent Creek Country Club in...
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Sight & Sound Announces Launch of Feature Films

LANCASTER, PA — Following five decades of bringing stories from the Bible to life on stage in two locations for more than 30 million people, Sight & Sound announces the newest expansion to its ministry, Sight & Sound Films. Known for creating spectacular family-friendly entertainment experiences, Sight & Sound...
Get ready for a refreshed York ‘First Friday’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It happens every month, but it never looks the same twice. York’s “First Friday” returns to the streets of York on July 1. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. shops and restaurants in Downtown York will host special events and live entertainment. Refreshments and promotions will also be available.
YORK, PA
Cocoa Packs facility breaks ground

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Cocoa Packs, a nonprofit group that assists children with food insecurity, held a groundbreaking on a new facility Thursday afternoon. The Hershey-based group is building the new 20,000-foot facility on Main Street in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. The goal of the new facility is to house all...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
New 'Swimply' app benefiting pool owners, enthusiasts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As the weather heats up, many families have been struggling to find a way to stay cool because of the ongoing lifeguard shortage. News 8's Jeremy Jenkins was in Lancaster County with a solution to the problem. You can watch his full story above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
July First Friday will bring a Beach Bash to Downtown [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. This Friday will bring a BEACH BASH of summer fun to First Friday. We will have yard games, food trucks and live music as well as our “Stuff the Bus” Event. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, July’s First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, health activities, local crafters and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4 to 7 p.m. Don’t miss the Beach Ball drop at 5:30 p.m.!
LEBANON, PA
After two year hiatus, Carlisle Summerfair returns

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle’s Summerfair is back in person after a two-year break due to COVID-19. This year’s event is scaled down, but several activities, including Wednesday’s Peanut Carnival, are back in full swing. Kids from age three to age 10 spent the morning playing games, to win as many peanuts as possible.
CARLISLE, PA
Hometown Hero: PA Beautiful

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping protect local water resources as well as improving the health of local communities. The Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced the recipients of the 2022 Healing Planet Grant Program. More than $300,000 in funding was distributed throughout the Commonwealth; A $10,000 contribution was made towards the Harrisburg area YMCA for its urban garden.
HARRISBURG, PA
Restaurant owner says Ranch House near West Lawn will reopen

SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Ranch House restaurant near West Lawn, a Berks County staple that closed in April, will reopen under new owners, according to a Facebook post. Massimo Caloiero, owner of The PourHouse American Grille in Fleetwood, said in a Facebook post Monday that, “Now that it’s official: Lilli’s Ranch House coming soon! Stay tuned for updated progress.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Arts
Preservation Dedication: West Shore Historical Society builds a bridge to the region’s past

A new chapter for the West Shore Historical Society started with a 135-year-old bridge. Janice Lynx lives a short walk from the 13-foot-high Sheepford Road Bridge iron structure that links Fairview Township in York County with Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County. Walkers and bikers use the single-span, 114-foot-long bridge to cross Yellow Breeches Creek.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Our Favorite Harrisburg Sushi Spots

Bordered by the beautiful Blue Mountains to the north and surrounded by fertile green valleys, Harrisburg is a historic and bucolic city on the banks of the Susquehanna River. It’s also the state capital of Pennsylvania. Its green scenery and historical significance in American history bestow a wealth of attractions for visitors.
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Battle of Hanover Commemoration events and trails

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Civil War Battle of Hanover was fought on June 30th, 1863. There...
HANOVER, PA

