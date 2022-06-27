ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Police Ask for Help in Locating Suspect

The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stolen purse and credit card fraud case. The female in this picture is suspected of using bolt cutters to break into a...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecheyennepost.com

Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit

On Thursday, June 30 at approximately 2:15 a.m. a Cheyenne Police Officer observed a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with stolen license plates speeding near the intersection of Nationway and East 12th Street. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Danny Jimenez, 37, of...
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (6/30/22–7/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

BREAKING: Laramie Police Arrest California Man for Murder

Laramie police say they have arrested a 29-year-old California man for murder in connection with a missing person's case. Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers began investigating the case around 7:43 p.m. Monday and subsequently arrested Hunter O. Fulton for second-degree murder and mutilation of dead bodies. Police did not say...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
thecheyennepost.com

Bison gores man at Yellowstone

A man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Spring and his family were walking on the boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when the bull charged them. The family did not leave as the bison continued to charge and then gored the man.
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Cheyenne is getting another McDonald's!

"Now Hiring" sign as seen in a recent live stream -Optopolis, within Chapter 3:06:15. If you've been on the south side of town recently, you may have noticed a sign indicating that McDonald's is building a new location... Perhaps, you may even have seen the "now hiring" banner at the site of the soon-to-be McDonald's. Here's some McD history as well as what's known so far!
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to reopen the main doors of the hospital

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has announced that beginning at 6 a.m. on July 5, the hospital’s front entrances will be reopened. Along with this, the hospital’s valet service will be moving from the south parking garage to the main drive-through, which is located at the intersection of 23rd Street and House Avenue.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Debit Card#Gold S Gym#Silent Witness
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Flower Shop Closes It’s Doors After 15 Years

It's always sad to see a business in our community go. You develop feelings and memories from each interaction you have with the business, the business owner, and whatever service you would get from them. In the case of La Fleur Florist in Cheyenne, it's not so much a sad...
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Department K9 Jano Retires

Please join us in wishing K9 Jano a happy retirement!. K9 Jano and his handler Det. Smith have served our community side-by-side for over six years - many of you may have met them at demonstrations and events around the city. Jano joined the Cheyenne Police Department in 2016 as...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people to leave baby wildlife alone

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — If you’re outside this spring, there is a good chance you’ll see newborn wildlife. These young fawns, hatchlings, and other babies are charismatic and incredible to watch and photograph. At the same time, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people who come across young animals to leave newborn wildlife alone and keep a distance.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thecheyennepost.com

City Announces Acceptable Glass and Plastic Recyclable Materials

The City of Cheyenne has announced the return of acceptable glass and plastic recyclable materials. The City is now able to recycle clear, brown, and green food grade glass as well as plastics #4 (LDPE) and #5 (PP). The only non-acceptable plastic #5 recyclable material are clamshell food cartons; commonly used for takeout food.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

BOPU employees to enforce seasonal watering restrictions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As temperatures continue to rise, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is reminding customers that watering lawns, gardens, and flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited this summer in Cheyenne. This rule and others are laid listed as part of...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Historic Cheyenne Hotel Bar & Restaurant Goes Up For Sale

A piece of Cheyenne's downtown nightlife that also remains an important part of its legendary history is up for sale to the public. The Historic Plains Hotel took to social media today to announce that their bar and restaurant is hitting the open market. The spot is located in the heart of downtown Cheyenne at 1600 Central Ave on the main floor of the hotel, which happens to sit just across the street from the historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Laramie County Clerk: Independent candidate for Laramie County sheriff will be on General Election ballot

The Laramie County Clerk’s office has certified an independent candidate’s petition for nomination for Laramie County sheriff, filed earlier this month by Jeff Barnes. Certification of the petition means Barnes’ name will appear on the Nov. 8 General election ballot, along with the Republican and Democratic nominees chosen by voters in the Primary election.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Fallen Wyoming Marine to pass through Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The body of a Wyoming Marine killed earlier this month is scheduled to pass through Cheyenne this afternoon on the way to Buffalo, where he will be buried. Cpl. Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the five Marines killed on June 8 after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death with the Buffalo Bulletin in the days after the crash.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

I-80 Fatal Crash

On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 01:21 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 around milepost 383. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Backwards Driver

On Tuesday, June 14 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle collision with injuries near the 3200 block of Randy Road. Responding officers found that a grey Honda Accord had collided with an apartment complex, causing serious damage to the building. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
936
Followers
926
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy