Police Ask for Help in Locating Suspect

A piece of Cheyenne's downtown nightlife that also remains an important part of its legendary history is up for sale to the public. The Historic Plains Hotel took to social media today to announce that their bar and restaurant is hitting the open market. The spot is located in the heart of downtown Cheyenne at 1600 Central Ave on the main floor of the hotel, which happens to sit just across the street from the historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO