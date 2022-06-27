Plan a Trip to the Pocono Mountains

Whitewater rafting is an excellent way to experience the Pocono's natural splendor, with many options available to residents and tourists, moonlight white water rafting, group and family adventures, and even kayaking.
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The stage and seats inside the former Mountain Laurel Center for the Performing Arts in Lehman Township, Pike County, have been empty and abandoned for years. The hope is that the seats will soon be filled with fans experiencing live entertainment at the venue. John...
A privately-owned historic bridge spanning the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania is doubling its tolls for cars and motorcycles, from $1 to $2, starting Friday, after more than a decade without any increases. The ticket books that are sold to cross Dingmans Ferry Bridge, which include 40 tickets...
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.
The Dining Experience on the Colebrookdale Railroad offers guests a fairytale-like adeventure. This vintage railcar will take you back to the early 20th century as it makes its 2 hour journey through the Secret Valley.
A popular restaurant chain known for its delicious chicken sandwiches has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania this year. Chick-fil-A fans rejoice. The popular restaurant chain has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania.
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Farm vendors participating in the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market experience the ups and downs of working in agriculture. They’ve dealt with weather issues and the pandemic and lately, other forces affecting their financial bottom line. Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouse is one of more than a half-dozen farm vendors selling their harvest […]
Shoppers are thrilled that a popular grocery store chain just opened a brand new store location in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania shoppers are thrilled to have a new Giant grocery store in their midst. The new Giant supermarket on the corner of Spring Garden and North Broad is a great addition to the Philadelphia area.
A fire at a junkyard across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible from New Jersey along with a smell. Video of the fire shows a pile of junk cars on fire. 6ABC Action News reported the fire is at Middle Drive and Solar Drive in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. A company called Convanta Metals is located at that intersection.
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The yearly Independence Day celebrations are approaching quickly. As you begin to plan your holiday weekend, check this list to see where and what time you can find a firework display near you: FRIDAY, JULY 1 : Abington’s Rotary Fireworks. Held at the Abington Heights Middle School, event opens at 5:00 […]
We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – The PPL Foundation announced that they are donating $500,000 to ‘Operation HELP,’ which provides financial assistance to help families with their energy bills. Officials said ‘Operation Help’ is administered by a network of local agencies and has helped more than 110,000 customers since...
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The high cost of gas is leading many drivers into a dangerous practice. They’re letting their gas tank push to near-empty before deciding to fill up. It seems we’ve all been there or at least almost: letting your car gas tank get so low that the “add fuel” light comes […]
A popular restaurant in Pennsylvania was recently listed for sale. In 2015, Tina and Tony Ferraro bought Dominick's restaurant in Erie. At that time, the restaurant had been a staple of the community for decades.
The 16th Annual Zane Grey Festival. The free festival will be held on the grounds of Zane Grey Museum in Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Zane Grey Festival includes activities and events for children and adults throughout the day including:. Bill...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
High: 86; Low: 61. Partly cloudy, thunderstorms. Too much money: Pa. has a money problem: There’s a lot of it. Policymakers can’t agree on what to do with it, but they have to figure out a budget by Thursday. Fourth of July: We have a schedule of fireworks...
Is a wrecking ball in the future for a once-thriving shopping center in New Jersey?. If a developer has its way, the answer to that question is, "yes," but local elected officials are not quite sold just yet -- nor is it the first time plans have been presented to redevelop this area.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton. The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47. The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and […]
