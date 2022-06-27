ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Plan a Trip to the Pocono Mountains

By Sarah Scholl
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou want to get away this summer and enjoy the water and mountains,...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocono Mountains#Road Trip#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Poconos
WBRE

Harvest full of problems for NEPA farmers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Farm vendors participating in the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market experience the ups and downs of working in agriculture. They’ve dealt with weather issues and the pandemic and lately, other forces affecting their financial bottom line. Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouse is one of more than a half-dozen farm vendors selling their harvest […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
New Jersey 101.5

Smoke from PA junkyard fire can be seen and smelled in NJ

A fire at a junkyard across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible from New Jersey along with a smell. Video of the fire shows a pile of junk cars on fire. 6ABC Action News reported the fire is at Middle Drive and Solar Drive in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. A company called Convanta Metals is located at that intersection.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

LIST: Fireworks displays in northeastern and central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The yearly Independence Day celebrations are approaching quickly. As you begin to plan your holiday weekend, check this list to see where and what time you can find a firework display near you: FRIDAY, JULY 1 : Abington’s Rotary Fireworks. Held at the Abington Heights Middle School, event opens at 5:00 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PPL donates $500k to help families with energy bills

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – The PPL Foundation announced that they are donating $500,000 to ‘Operation HELP,’ which provides financial assistance to help families with their energy bills. Officials said ‘Operation Help’ is administered by a network of local agencies and has helped more than 110,000 customers since...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

The dangers of driving on empty

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The high cost of gas is leading many drivers into a dangerous practice. They’re letting their gas tank push to near-empty before deciding to fill up. It seems we’ve all been there or at least almost: letting your car gas tank get so low that the “add fuel” light comes […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
pikecountycourier.com

The 16th Annual Zane Grey Festival returns

The 16th Annual Zane Grey Festival. The free festival will be held on the grounds of Zane Grey Museum in Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Zane Grey Festival includes activities and events for children and adults throughout the day including:. Bill...
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Winning Match 6 Jackpot ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton. The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47. The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy