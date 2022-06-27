ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Vidalia onions sold at Wegmans recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

By August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pf9B_0gNNuWYX00

Wegmans has issued a product recall alert for Vidalia onions sold at some of its stores in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The onions are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious infection, the primary symptoms of which are fever and diarrhea.

The recall affects Vidalia onions sold by the pound from June 23 to June 24 at specific Wegmans stores listed below. They may have PLU stickers with 4159 or 4166 on them.

Locally, the onions were sold at the following locations: Alberta Drive, Amherst Street, Dick Road, Jamestown, Losson Road, McKinley, Military Road, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Sheridan Drive, Transit Road, and West Seneca.

Anyone who purchased the onions can return them to the customer service desk at their local Wegmans for a full refund, or call 1-855-934-3663 for more information.

Below is a full list of stores that sold the onions affected by the recall on June 23 and June 24.

Massachussetts:
Burlington
Chestnut Hill
Medford
Natick
Northborough
Westwood

New York:
Alberta Drive
Amherst Street
Auburn
Brockport
Calkins Road
Canandaigua
Chili-Paul
Cicero
Corning
Dewitt
Dick Road
East Avenue
Eastway
Elmira
Fairmount
Fairport
Geneseo
Geneva
Great Northern
Holt Road
Hornell
Irondequoit
Ithaca
James Street
Jamestown
John Glenn
Johnson City
Latta Road
Losson Road
Lyell Avenue
Marketplace
McKinley
Military Road
Mt. Read
Newark
Niagara Falls Boulevard
Onondaga
Penfield
Perinton
Pittsford
Ridge-Culver
Ridgemont
Sheridan Drive
Taft Road
Transit Road
West Seneca

Pennsylvania:
Erie West
Erie Peach Street

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jamestown, PA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Natick, MA
City
Penfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Brockport, PA
Local
Massachusetts Health
wesb.com

Wegmans Recalling Vidalia Onions

Wegmans is recalling Vidalia onions sold at some of its stores. The onions are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. The recall affects Vidalia onions sold by the pound from June 23 to June 24 at specific stores. They may have PLU stickers with 4159 or 4166 on them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wegmans#Vidalia#Chestnut Street#Onion#Plu#Alberta Drive#Cicero#Hornell
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Onion Recall For Wegmans In Western New York

If you picked up Vidalia onions on your last shopping trip, don’t use them until you check the label!. Wegmans just announced a recall of Vidalia onions sold in dozens of their stores across the northeast, including Western New York. The recall affects shoppers who bought Vidalia onions sold...
FOOD SAFETY
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Bay Journal

Study: Drilling waste on Pennsylvania roads bad for health, land

A long-anticipated health study commissioned by Pennsylvania environmental officials examined the practice of spreading wastewater from conventional gas– and oil-drilling on thousands of miles of rural dirt roads in the state. Researchers concluded that the practice doesn’t control dust effectively and poses dangers to the environment and human health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbs17

Candy, ice cream, protein powder all included in this recall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Five weeks after an initial alert, the FDA has still not lifted a peanut butter recall. Jif Peanut Butter products were lifted after concerns of potential salmonella contamination, according to the FDA. So far, the CDC reported at least 16 people in a dozen states have fallen ill from salmonella poisoning. They noted the true number of people sick were likely much higher than the number reported.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Miami

CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to Florida

MIAMI - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of a listeria outbreak. They said that most of the sick people in this outbreak live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick. The CDC said one person had died and 22 required hospitalization. The person who died was from Illinois and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.  Here's a look at listeriosis, a serious infection generally caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. Typically, Listeriosis affects older adults, pregnant...
FLORIDA STATE
abc27 News

Hospitals break down Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law is now 20 years old. It allows mothers to drop off newborns at specific locations without facing legal consequences. One of those locations is any Pennsylvania hospital. abc27 spoke to two health systems about how they handle Safe Haven cases. “This is clearly an avenue where we can help […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy