Vidalia onions sold at Wegmans recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

Wegmans has issued a product recall alert for Vidalia onions sold at some of its stores in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The onions are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious infection, the primary symptoms of which are fever and diarrhea.

The recall affects Vidalia onions sold by the pound from June 23 to June 24 at specific Wegmans stores listed below. They may have PLU stickers with 4159 or 4166 on them.

Locally, the onions were sold at the following locations: Alberta Drive, Amherst Street, Dick Road, Jamestown, Losson Road, McKinley, Military Road, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Sheridan Drive, Transit Road, and West Seneca.

Anyone who purchased the onions can return them to the customer service desk at their local Wegmans for a full refund, or call 1-855-934-3663 for more information.

Below is a full list of stores that sold the onions affected by the recall on June 23 and June 24.

Massachussetts:

Burlington

Chestnut Hill

Medford

Natick

Northborough

Westwood

New York:

Alberta Drive

Amherst Street

Auburn

Brockport

Calkins Road

Canandaigua

Chili-Paul

Cicero

Corning

Dewitt

Dick Road

East Avenue

Eastway

Elmira

Fairmount

Fairport

Geneseo

Geneva

Great Northern

Holt Road

Hornell

Irondequoit

Ithaca

James Street

Jamestown

John Glenn

Johnson City

Latta Road

Losson Road

Lyell Avenue

Marketplace

McKinley

Military Road

Mt. Read

Newark

Niagara Falls Boulevard

Onondaga

Penfield

Perinton

Pittsford

Ridge-Culver

Ridgemont

Sheridan Drive

Taft Road

Transit Road

West Seneca

Pennsylvania:

Erie West

Erie Peach Street