Vidalia onions sold at Wegmans recalled due to potential Listeria contamination
Wegmans has issued a product recall alert for Vidalia onions sold at some of its stores in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
The onions are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious infection, the primary symptoms of which are fever and diarrhea.
The recall affects Vidalia onions sold by the pound from June 23 to June 24 at specific Wegmans stores listed below. They may have PLU stickers with 4159 or 4166 on them.
Locally, the onions were sold at the following locations: Alberta Drive, Amherst Street, Dick Road, Jamestown, Losson Road, McKinley, Military Road, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Sheridan Drive, Transit Road, and West Seneca.
Anyone who purchased the onions can return them to the customer service desk at their local Wegmans for a full refund, or call 1-855-934-3663 for more information.
Below is a full list of stores that sold the onions affected by the recall on June 23 and June 24.
Massachussetts:
Burlington
Chestnut Hill
Medford
Natick
Northborough
Westwood
New York:
Alberta Drive
Amherst Street
Auburn
Brockport
Calkins Road
Canandaigua
Chili-Paul
Cicero
Corning
Dewitt
Dick Road
East Avenue
Eastway
Elmira
Fairmount
Fairport
Geneseo
Geneva
Great Northern
Holt Road
Hornell
Irondequoit
Ithaca
James Street
Jamestown
John Glenn
Johnson City
Latta Road
Losson Road
Lyell Avenue
Marketplace
McKinley
Military Road
Mt. Read
Newark
Niagara Falls Boulevard
Onondaga
Penfield
Perinton
Pittsford
Ridge-Culver
Ridgemont
Sheridan Drive
Taft Road
Transit Road
West Seneca
Pennsylvania:
Erie West
Erie Peach Street
Comments / 5