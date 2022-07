It was in May of 2021 that Springbrook, one of the largest employers in Otsego County and beyond, announced an ambitious housing project to create affordable apartments in the Ford block building which extends from 186 to 212 Main Street. Springbrook can finally get that project going now that more than a year later, they have just closed on the purchase of that property. Springbrook is calling the building "The Ford on Main".

ONEONTA, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO