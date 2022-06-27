Police: Des Moines QuikTrip robbery suspect fled on bike
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side convenience store was robbed early Monday morning.
It happened at the QuikTrip at 1000 E. University Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. The suspect did not display a weapon but implied that he had one, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 40s to early 50s and was wearing a black and white tank top, black shorts, and black shoes.Hearing Monday on request for new trial in trooper’s murder
Police said no one was injured in the robbery and the suspect fled the area on a bicycle.
If you have any information on the robbery contact Des Moines Police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa by calling 515-223-1400.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0