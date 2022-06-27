ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Des Moines QuikTrip robbery suspect fled on bike

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side convenience store was robbed early Monday morning.

It happened at the QuikTrip at 1000 E. University Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. The suspect did not display a weapon but implied that he had one, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 40s to early 50s and was wearing a black and white tank top, black shorts, and black shoes.

Hearing Monday on request for new trial in trooper’s murder

Police said no one was injured in the robbery and the suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

If you have any information on the robbery contact Des Moines Police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa by calling 515-223-1400.

