ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers 53-man roster projection: Defense

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320qmV_0gNNsWcx00

Here is our projection for what the final 53-man roster will look like for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the defensive side of the football.

Defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dt5R3_0gNNsWcx00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Cam Heyward
  • Tyson Alualu
  • Larry Ogunjobi
  • Chris Wormley
  • Montravius Adams
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk
  • DeMarvin Leal
  • Henry Mondeaux

Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SHvC_0gNNsWcx00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Devin Bush (ILB)
  • Myles Jack (ILB)
  • Marcus Allen (ILB)
  • Buddy Johnson (ILB)
  • Robert Spillane (ILB)
  • Ulysees Gilbert III (ILB)
  • T.J. Watt (OLB)
  • Alex Highsmith (OLB)
  • Daniel Tuszuka (OLB)
  • T.D. Moultry (OLB)

Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p09YW_0gNNsWcx00
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Levi Wallace
  • Cameron Sutton
  • James Pierre
  • Ahkello Witherspoon

Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkioc_0gNNsWcx00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick
  • Terrell Edmunds
  • Damontae Kazee
  • Tre Norwood

Special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iGTK_0gNNsWcx00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Chris Boswell (K)
  • Pressley Harvin III (P)
  • Christian Kuntz (LS)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Buddy Johnson
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can’t stop fawning over new head coach Josh McDaniels. In an interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Carr opened up about the “genius” of McDaniels. Given the controversial second Raiders tenure of Jon Gruden, Carr’s lavish praise of McDaniels kind of comes off as a subtle jab […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Rumored To Have 1 Growing Concern With Deshaun Watson

The NFL's disciplinary hearing with Deshaun Watson reached its second day on Wednesday. The league is arguing for Watson to be suspended for at least a year, while Watson and the NFLPA are looking for a shorter suspension (or potentially none at all). Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is now...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chris Wormley#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Alvin Kamara Suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo

In this edition of NFL rumors, we look at the possible suspension for Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Jimmy Garoppolo‘s trade market. Welcome to the midweek edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The month of June is nearly complete which means NFL training camps begin in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams hilariously resurface Kevin Durant's post from 2018 after his trade request

The Rams seem to land every star that becomes available. Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. The list goes on. Absolutely not, but that didn’t stop the Rams from bringing up an old Instagram post by Durant after the Nets star requested a trade on Thursday. Durant’s post marveled at Aaron Donald’s greatness, and he added that he would “join the rams right now” – jokingly, of course.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Legendary Chiefs Running Back

On June 29, 1983, former Chiefs running back Joe Delaney passed away. His final act was of him trying to save three boys from drowning in a pond. One of the boys managed to get out of the pond safely. Unfortunately, the other two boys drowned with Delaney. Mike Florio...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy