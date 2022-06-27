Steelers 53-man roster projection: Defense
Here is our projection for what the final 53-man roster will look like for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the defensive side of the football.
Defensive line
- Cam Heyward
- Tyson Alualu
- Larry Ogunjobi
- Chris Wormley
- Montravius Adams
- Isaiahh Loudermilk
- DeMarvin Leal
- Henry Mondeaux
Linebacker
- Devin Bush (ILB)
- Myles Jack (ILB)
- Marcus Allen (ILB)
- Buddy Johnson (ILB)
- Robert Spillane (ILB)
- Ulysees Gilbert III (ILB)
- T.J. Watt (OLB)
- Alex Highsmith (OLB)
- Daniel Tuszuka (OLB)
- T.D. Moultry (OLB)
Cornerback
- Levi Wallace
- Cameron Sutton
- James Pierre
- Ahkello Witherspoon
Safety
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Terrell Edmunds
- Damontae Kazee
- Tre Norwood
Special teams
- Chris Boswell (K)
- Pressley Harvin III (P)
- Christian Kuntz (LS)
