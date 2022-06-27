ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

Dave Chappelle adds another cornfield show in Yellow Springs

By Peter Curi
 4 days ago

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Tickets go on sale Monday for yet another Dave Chappelle cornfield show in Yellow Springs.

The “Dave Chappelle and Friends” show will be the seventh of the season that’s expected to have upwards of two dozen shows at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.

The April 2022 decision by the Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals also reveals that more Chappelle shows could be scheduled, as the vote allows for “three shows per week, up to a maximum, of 24 total, from May 26 through Sept. 5.”

‘Sonic Springs’ benefit concert to help grow WYSO radio station

The 2022 summer “Cornfield Shows” will allow 1,000 patrons each night. The shows are expected to continue until Sept. 5.

Chappelle , 48, of Yellow Springs, hosted over 50 socially-distant shows during the summer months of the 2020 state COVID lockdown at the Wirrig Pavilion off US-68 and Meredith Road.

Fans from across the country have made their way to Yellow Springs to attend the award-winning comedians cornfield shows that’ve brought over $30 million to the Miami Valley and the buckeye state.

Comedians from Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart to Chris Rock, to musicians like Talib Kweli and The Root’s Black Thought have been apart of the 2022 cornfield shows. But as years shown before, we never know who will show up and perform.

Yellow Springs businesses: Chappelle shows would give boost to businesses

This season, there have been limited tickets for on-site parking at the Wirrig Pavilion. Those who are unable to purchase on-site parking are able to park across the street from Young’s Jersey Dairy Farm and will be able to take a quick shuttle ride to and from the event.

The show will take place on Wednesday, July 6 at 8:30 p.m. at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.

Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. Monday. To purchase tickets, click here .

