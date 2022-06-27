ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Six Flags New England 4th of July weekend fireworks

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eay9T_0gNNr1d800

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 4th of July celebration is being hosted by Six Flags New England beginning Saturday.

Fireworks at the park are scheduled for Saturday, July 2nd, Sunday, July 3rd, and Monday, July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

LIST: Fireworks in western Massachusetts

Main Street inside Six Flags New England is transformed into an iconic Americana WOW zone with patriotic decorations. There will be street performers, along with interactive dance parties and a new “Sounds of Summer” zone, powered by Coke Studio.

Guests can receive up to $20 off passes and discounted single-day tickets through the Six Flags website.

“Traditions and memories are created during visits to Six Flags and this season will be no different with this guest favorite event,” said Vice President of Marketing, Diana Martin. “Consider this your invitation to visit the park, enjoy a Coca-Cola, take in thrilling rides and celebrate the holiday weekend with family and friends,” added Martin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

