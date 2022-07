A Kansas hemp retailer is taking the state’s delta-8 regulations to federal court, according to a lawsuit filed last week. Murray Dines, owner of Terpene Distribution in Lawrence, Kansas, disagrees with the way the state is applying regulations on hemp and delta-8 products. He said that his store, which was previously located in Topeka, was unlawfully raided because of an opinion released by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in 2021.

