Palm Beach County, FL

LGBTQ+ resources in South Florida

WPBF News 25
 4 days ago

Whether you need employment and life skills training, help transitioning from foster...

www.wpbf.com

WPBF News 25

Sale of Palm Beach International Raceway hits a roadblock

JUPITER, Fla. — The sale of the former site of the Palm Beach International Raceway appears to have hit a roadblock. The state Department of Environmental Protection and South Florida Water Management District both confirm that the potential buyer of the property, Portman Industrial, has withdrawn its applications for permits.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Rabbi remains symbol of hope since Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — "The way the pile looked you cannot believe these were apartments, that just five hours ago people were sleeping peacefully in their bed," said Rabbi Yossi Harlig. One year later, Rabbi Yossi Harlig remembers getting that call overnight. He raced to the scene. Harlig along with...
SURFSIDE, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach carjacking suspect arrested

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police say 20-year-old Jo'nathan Huggins was apprehended Thursday evening after escaping police Wednesday. Officers started their search for Huggins Monday as they believed he was the suspect in a violent carjacking around 4:30 that morning. “This gentleman stopped and was giving...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Tornado reported in St. Lucie County near Fort Pierce Airport

A tornado was reported near an airfield by a pilot in Fort Pierce, causing a tornado warning Thursday. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado at this time. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Special Olympic athlete Jonathan Doring thrives on tennis court

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — July is Fragile X awareness month. Fragile X is a rare genetic condition that closely resembles autism. But one local Special Olympics athlete is thriving while living with the condition. Jonathan Doring estimates he's won nearly 200 medals in over 30 years in Special Olympics....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
