Josh Gad Discusses Unimaginable Loss Within His Family, But Thanks Fans For Being Supportive And Kind In Wake Of News

By Erik Swann
 4 days ago

Josh Gad has become a beloved figure within Hollywood, mainly due to his jovial nature and excellent performances, including his emotional and warm work as Frozen ’s Olaf . What many likely also appreciate about the star is his openness when it comes to his professional decisions and personal life, even during tough times. Sadly, such a situation has come again, as Gad revealed via social media that he and his family have experienced an unfathomable loss. But amid the tragedy, the actor is also thanking fans for their support.

A few days ago, the Beauty and the Beast alum took to his Twitter account to comment on the recent news regarding Roe v. Wade and, in the tweet, he mentioned that he and his family were dealing with an “unimaginable” loss. On Sunday, the actor returned to the platform and confirmed that his nephew had passed away at the age of 20. Though the sudden loss seems to be hard for him, it sounds like he’s drawing strength from the vast number of well wishes he’s received. Check out the post down below:

See more

I honestly can’t even imagine being in Josh Gad’s shoes right now. Losing a loved one is usually always difficult, but it’s surely even harder due to the fact that the person who passed away was so young. It’s comforting to know that Gad and his loved ones have so many people in their corner at the moment, and it’s likely that additional words of support from fans will arrive in the immediate future.

Josh Gad’s sentimentality is something that’s been very refreshing, and it’s been on display more than a few times over the past few years. In many cases, he’s taken time to pay tribute to others that have passed away and has sent his own condolences to their loved ones. This very thing happened when his friend and Marshall co-star Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020. Gad honored Boseman with a number of social media tributes, but one of the sweetest ways he paid tribute was with a video of them singing on the set alongside fellow co-star Sterling K. Brown.

That sweet nature also compelled him to do something fun for fans during the highly stressful COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Some may remember that he organized a number of sweet reunions featuring the casts of iconic films. The string of YouTube specials featured the Goonies cast , brought together the stars of Back to the Future and brought in the team from Ghostbusters .

At present, Josh Gad will likely be stepping away from his work in order to be there for his loved ones amid their loss. Hopefully, he’ll have all of the time he needs to process the situation before getting back to work.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to Josh Gad and his loved ones during this time.

