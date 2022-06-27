Donna (Skinner) Cohan

Gertrude Matilda (Padavich) Sylvester, 95, passed tranquilly with loved ones at her side at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI on Monday, June 27, 2022. Born September 12, 1926 in Aliquippa, PA to John and Susan (Sehee) Padavich, Gertrude was the youngest of four after Toni, Mitzie, and Joe. Gertie loved growing up with sisters and lifelong best friend, Anka. Self-described as “spoiled rotten,” Gertie fondly remembers being the favorite. She received her sacraments at St. Titus Catholic Church and graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1944. A natural jitterbug, Gertie and her sisters loved to go dancing, where on one occasion, she met her soulmate, Paul William Sylvester. Unimpressed by the hype over some Italian back from WWII, Gertie questioned with her trademark sass, “Who is this Paul Sylvester, anyway?” A voice behind her replied, and over five years of dating, Paul won his Duchess’s heart with poetry and song. They married on June 3, 1950 and welcomed their first, William John “Bill”, a year later. In 1954, they were blessed with twins, first Susan Lynn, then Paul William, Jr. Despite the double-trouble, Mom kept a clean house and loved raising her children, who she felt were her greatest achievement. All three graduated college and found success in their careers. Susan and Paul Jr. became leaders in their fields of environmental protection and medical research, while Bill excelled at sales, taking after his father. Paul Sr.’s sales career took the family all over the Midwest. They lived in four states, their favorite being West Bloomfield, Michigan, before settling in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

