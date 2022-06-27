ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Donna (Skinner) Cohan

 4 days ago

Donna was born in Mandan, North Dakota, but the family moved to Stoughton when she was six months old. She graduated from Stoughton High School with the class of ’47, the best class to graduate from Stoughton High according to her lifelong classmates of over 75 years. Donna,...

stoughtonnews.com

Oris O. Hougan

Oris O. Hougan, age 95, of Pleasant Springs Township, died on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the same farm where he was born and worked his entire life. Oris was born on February 2, 1927, the son of Henry and Anna (Linde) Hougan. Oris graduated from Stoughton High School in June of 1945. He grew up and learned his strong work ethic on the Dane County Century farm with his 5 siblings until purchasing the farm from his father and mother.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Morales Family Restaurant closed permanently

Morales Family Restaurant, 135 W. Main St., is closed permanently, according to a June 12 note on its Facebook page. “We want to thank all of the community of Stoughton for being along our side in this very special and blessing of a journey of building our restaurant. We unfortunately have to close permanently with today being our last day open. This is not a goodbye but a see you later on (heart emoji). You all have made this a dream come true with all the support, once again, thank you Stoughton.”
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Anderson Complex renovations running on schedule

Renovations for the Anderson Complex are on schedule, according to Stoughton Athletic Director Andie Alexander and Stoughton Sports Booster Club President Steve Lyons. The renovations – which were made possible due to the financial support of Stoughton High School alumni Keith and Tammy Anderson, Stoughton Trailers, and numerous Stoughton community businesses, families and individuals – are set to be completed Sept. 6.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Habitat for Humanity seeks help for Stoughton site

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is seeking construction volunteers to address a critical on build sites in Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Madison. In a Habitat for Humanity of Dane County news release last week, CEO Valerie Renk said the group hasn’t seen volunteer numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Gertrude Matilda Sylvester

Gertrude Matilda (Padavich) Sylvester, 95, passed tranquilly with loved ones at her side at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI on Monday, June 27, 2022. Born September 12, 1926 in Aliquippa, PA to John and Susan (Sehee) Padavich, Gertrude was the youngest of four after Toni, Mitzie, and Joe. Gertie loved growing up with sisters and lifelong best friend, Anka. Self-described as “spoiled rotten,” Gertie fondly remembers being the favorite. She received her sacraments at St. Titus Catholic Church and graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1944. A natural jitterbug, Gertie and her sisters loved to go dancing, where on one occasion, she met her soulmate, Paul William Sylvester. Unimpressed by the hype over some Italian back from WWII, Gertie questioned with her trademark sass, “Who is this Paul Sylvester, anyway?” A voice behind her replied, and over five years of dating, Paul won his Duchess’s heart with poetry and song. They married on June 3, 1950 and welcomed their first, William John “Bill”, a year later. In 1954, they were blessed with twins, first Susan Lynn, then Paul William, Jr. Despite the double-trouble, Mom kept a clean house and loved raising her children, who she felt were her greatest achievement. All three graduated college and found success in their careers. Susan and Paul Jr. became leaders in their fields of environmental protection and medical research, while Bill excelled at sales, taking after his father. Paul Sr.’s sales career took the family all over the Midwest. They lived in four states, their favorite being West Bloomfield, Michigan, before settling in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

HTL baseball: Stoughton stuns Albion to move into first place

Hayden Schigur went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Stoughton to a comeback 5-4 win over Albion in a Home Talent League Southeast Section game on Sunday, June 26, at Albion Park. Stoughton (6-3) trailed Albion 2-1 after two innings. Yordanos Herdenez doubled for the Merchants in the top of...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Hospital wins national award

Stoughton Hospital ranked in the top 20 of 66 U.S. hospitals that earned the distinction of “most socially responsible” by the Lown Institute, a healthcare think tank. To achieve this designation, hospitals earned “A” grades across measures of health equity, value, and outcomes. According to a...
STOUGHTON, WI

