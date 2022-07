ADA’s price has been getting closer and closer to the key support at $0.45. It looks like it will be decision time for the bulls sooner rather than later. The last three daily candles closed in red, and now ADA’s price is dangerously close to the key support at $0.45. If this momentum does not change, then a test of this critical resistance is likely to take place. Buyers will have to defend it again.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO