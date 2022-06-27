ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Gorgeous views while you golf

Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a great spot to golf with some unforgettable...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Man bowls three 300 games in a row, becomes part of history

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — On Monday, Bryan Deck became the 39th person in the history of the United States to bowl a 900-point game series. Deck bowled three 300 games, earning him 900 points in total and added him to the rather short list of people to accomplish this feat. Three strikes you’re out? More like three 300’s and you’re in!
NEW CASTLE, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Greenwood, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fox 59

Indy Now’s first annual hot dog eating contest

INDIANAPOLIS — OK, so we’re not in Joey Chestnut’s league. The good news: This is nowhere near as gross as watching real competitive eaters. Chef Terry Anthony of The Block Bistro and Grill loves a good challenge, so he organized the first annual Indy Now Hot Dog Eating Contest. Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt keep it interesting with laughs, dancing and lots of slow motion bites.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgnradio.com

Lou’s Bloomington Indiana Barn Vacation Giveaway

Erin White, Director of Leisure Marketing & Media at Visit Bloomington joins Lou Manfredini to talk about getting away to Bloomington, Indiana this summer!. Enter to win this Bloomington, Indiana giveaway package that includes a two-night stay at The Barn at Briar Ridge, a historic circa-1900 barn converted to a fabulous vacation rental. From the cuisines to the beautiful views, Lou and Erin talk about the best parts of the destination.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Indiana mom helps turn moments into memories

INDIANAPOLIS – A local small business owner wants to help you turn important moments into memories with her beautiful and personalized custom gifts. Bella Rose Design in Greenwood is here to talk about what they have to offer!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Make your own cheese at Tulip Tree Creamery in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s Tulip Tree Creamery is known for small-batch, handmade cheeses that have won awards around the world. They also offer classes, so you can learn to make your own cheese, starting with entry-level mozzarella and progressing up to gouda and advanced-level cheddar. Co-Owner Laura Davenport joined...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Friday forecast and the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Highs were back into the 90s on Thursday and it will be hot and humid Friday with highs in the lower 90s. The weather system bringing that storm chance was supposed to stall near us and bring a daily storm chance through the holiday weekend. The latest analysis has that system a bit farther south. Right now we are only including a stray storm on Sunday and for the Fourth of July. It will be a warm and summerlike stretch with highs 85 to 90 through next week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Italian guide names Indy pizzeria one of the top 50 in the US

An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Incredible Thai Food in Indianapolis

There is a lot of excellent food in Southeast Asia. It can be hard to select one country’s cuisine as the best. I’ve spent a lot of time tasting and contemplating the cuisines of Southeast Asia, and I’ve concluded that Thai food is my favorite. Thai food...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Anderson Speedway celebrates 75 years

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Barely an hour northeast of the Brickyard lies a track with some history of its own. Anderson Speedway sits well within Anderson’s city limits, on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the way into downtown. It opened in 1948 and has hosted the Little 500 the night before the Indianapolis 500 every year since 1950.
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

The door’s always open at Open Kitchen

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast, lunch or dinner — your options are open at Open Kitchen on the east side of Indianapolis. Located at 10th and Drexel, the restaurant is run by co-owners Toni and Dexter Smith. “We have a little bit of everything,” said Toni....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

8 Unique Animal Encounters in Central Indiana

Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana’s first mochi donut shop opens in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Originally from California, Tom Nguyen moved to Indiana and realized he couldn’t get the mochi donuts he loved. The solution: He figured out how to make them and opened Mochi Joy, the first donut shop of its kind in Indiana, with wife and co-owner Rachel Burnett.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

3 festive Fourth of July cocktail ideas from Mixo Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Impress your guests (or just yourself) this Fourth of July weekend with these lovely and tasty cocktails. Katie Slonim of Mixo shared three recipes: the Bonfire Brew with bourbon and cold-brew coffee; the sweet and spicy Watermelon Ginger Margarita; and the ultra-festive Red White and Blue Gin and Tonic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

120k people have put down this 16-ounce monster burger

INDIANAPOLIS — Bub’s Burgers launched the Big Ugly as a gimmick to get people in the door, thinking customers would say “I could never eat all that” and order something else. “Lo and behold, people started eating them,” Owner Matt Frey said. They’ve lost exact...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

