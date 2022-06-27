Driver accused of DUI crash that killed bicyclist due in court
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of DUI in a crash that left a bicyclist dead is due in court Monday.
Raymond Perez-Hernandez, 26, is accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Abe Cruz Mendibles on Las Vegas Boulevard North near the Pecos Road intersection on Friday, June 17.
According to Las Vegas Metro police, Perez-Hernandez faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and driving with a suspended license. Police did not specify why his license was suspended as of Nov. 27, 2021.
Police said Perez-Hernandez was speeding when he lost control and drove up on the sidewalk hitting and killing Mendibles.
He is being held on a $100,000 bail.
