Driver accused of DUI crash that killed bicyclist due in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of DUI in a crash that left a bicyclist dead is due in court Monday.

Raymond Perez-Hernandez, 26, is accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Abe Cruz Mendibles on Las Vegas Boulevard North near the Pecos Road intersection on Friday, June 17.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Perez-Hernandez faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and driving with a suspended license. Police did not specify why his license was suspended as of Nov. 27, 2021.

Police said Perez-Hernandez was speeding when he lost control and drove up on the sidewalk hitting and killing Mendibles.

He is being held on a $100,000 bail.

