ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Driver accused of DUI crash that killed bicyclist due in court

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENKXw_0gNNo4oa00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of DUI in a crash that left a bicyclist dead is due in court Monday.

Raymond Perez-Hernandez, 26, is accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Abe Cruz Mendibles on Las Vegas Boulevard North near the Pecos Road intersection on Friday, June 17.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Perez-Hernandez faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and driving with a suspended license. Police did not specify why his license was suspended as of Nov. 27, 2021.

Police said Perez-Hernandez was speeding when he lost control and drove up on the sidewalk hitting and killing Mendibles.

He is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 18-year-old suspected of stalking, killing victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) gave details Thursday of an arrest that took place on Monday, June 27. The suspect of the arrest is 18-year-old Alonzo “AJ” Brown, booked for two cases of stalking and murdering in the past two months. The most recent alleged homicide happened on Thursday, June 23, according to the LVMPD.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Cyclist#Las Vegas Boulevard#Reckless Driving#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
8 News Now

Second man arrested in stolen bulldog death case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a second man in the case of a stolen bulldog’s death. According to a police arrest report, Ivan Medina was initially questioned by officers about the moments that led up to the abduction of a 10-year-old English bulldog named Bamboo. On June 7, officers responded to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Woman who went missing arrested for theft

Kathryn Mari Trygstad, 55, a Boulder City woman who went missing for several days in April 2021, was arrested Tuesday morning on five charges, including grand theft and embezzlement of more than $100,000. Trygstad was charged with four felonies: forgery, grand theft, burglary of a business and embezzlement of $100,000...
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy