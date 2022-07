It was a record week for new listings last week at 449 new listings but not surprisingly, it was another really slow week for buyers putting homes under contract at just 215 homes going pending. Definitely, a huge warning sign seeing twice as many homes hit the market than are going pending. So it is becoming increasingly clear that the second half of the year is going to look much different than the first half thanks to interest rates, the stock market, and employment. Though rates which peaked for the year at 6.28% are down to 5.85% today, for a 30-year fixed according to Mortgage News Daily.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO