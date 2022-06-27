ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurepas, LA

Three missing boaters found dead in Lake Maurepas

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAUREPAS - Three men have been found dead in Lake Maurepaus after they went missing in the water Sunday afternoon. Late Monday morning, officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the body of...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Authorities recover bodies of three men lost in failed rescue attempt in Lake Maurepas

The bodies of all three men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas after a failed rescue attempt were recovered by Monday afternoon, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The three men were identified as Zachary LeDuff, 18, of Greenwell Springs, and Zane Bryant, 20, and Michael Bryant, 48,...
WAFB

CATS bus involved in crash on Stanford Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A CATS bus was involved in a crash on Stanford Avenue Friday morning. The front of the bus appeared to be heavily damaged as a result of the accident. According to EMS, there were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denham Springs, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Greenwell Springs, LA
State
Louisiana State
Maurepas, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Maurepas, LA
City
Denham Springs, LA
Maurepas, LA
Crime & Safety
Denham Springs, LA
Accidents
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter. Louisiana – On June 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Homicide Detectives arrested Keanna Thomas, 23, for the alleged death of her four-month-old daughter. According to BRPD, the infant died on June 18, 2022, around 12:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of Alexander Avenue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Uniformed officers were dispatched to the listed address in response to an unresponsive infant. The infant reportedly died at the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Thomas was responsible for the infant’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wgno.com

Police in St. Tammany say a dog off-leash led to a meth arrest in Pelican Park

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspect in recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. faces more charges

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Ten days after a crash on Joor Rd., an unidentified suspect was charged with DWI and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. These additional charges from the Central Police Department were made in connection to a recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. The Baton Rouge...
CENTRAL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Maurepas#Boaters#Swimming#Autopsies#Accident#Ldwf
99.9 KTDY

Loose Kangaroo Spotted and Wrangled in Baton Rouge Area

According to reports, a kangaroo on the loose in the Baton Rouge area was wrangled by authorities after sightings of the animal were shared on social media. One video shows the kangaroo prancing along the side of a road. Residents of East Baton Rouge parish were reportedly spotting a kangaroo...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

EBRSO seeks man wanted for burglary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for burglary. Dante Scott, 23, is wanted for two counts of simple burglary. Scott is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, black hair, and weighs 130 pounds. If you have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

New top cop coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - The chief's name on the door of the Denham Springs Police Department is about to change, and that name will likely be Sergeant Rodney Walker. "He's probably one of the most qualified candidates I've ever interviewed," Denham Springs Mayor Gerald Landry said. Walker has been on the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD: Two injured after high-speed chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash

CENTRAL - Police units were pursuing a stolen vehicle for seven miles before it crashed in Central Tuesday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, units started following a red Mercedes that was stolen in a carjacking Sunday. The chase started on Plank Road near Sycamore around 3:46 p.m.
CENTRAL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy