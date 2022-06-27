ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy winner Dionne Warwick to kickoff annual MSU Lyceum Series

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV) – Award winning, R&B legend Dionne Warwick will kickoff the 75th annual Mississippi State’s Lyceum Series with a performance on Thursday, September 29.

The performance will begin a five-show season featuring a variety of acts, from theater and dance troupes to a brass band. Each show will be held at 7:00 p.m. in Lee Hall’s historic Bettersworth Auditorium.

MSU to improve pedestrian safety on Starkville campus

Other Lyceum events this fall and in 2023 include:

  • Tuesday, October 11: The Silhouettes, a shadow-dance company that was first runner-up on “America’s Got Talent” season six and Golden Buzzer winners on “America’s Got Talent: The Championships” in 2020. For more information, visit www.thesilhouettes.com .
  • Thursday, February 9, 2023: The Acting Company’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a performance of the William Shakespeare classic as interpreted by the famous New York City-based troupe. For more information, visit www.theactingcompany.org .
  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023: Cirque Mechanics’ “Zephyr,” a tale about the choices humans have made regarding Earth and its resources delivered by performers who utilize original contraptions and high-level acrobatics in their storytelling. For more information, visit www.cirquemechanics.com
  • Tuesday, April 4, 2023:  Boston Brass, a group that performs a variety of musical styles, from classical arrangements to jazz standards. For more information, visit www.bostonbrass.com .

The renewal period for season ticket holders is open now through Friday, July 8, and new season tickets will go on sale Monday, July 11. Miniseries tickets will be available August 1-19, and individual event tickets go on sale August 22.

MSU students may attend each performance other than the Warwick show for free.

For more information about the 2022-2023 season and tickets, visit www.lyceum.msstate.edu .

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

