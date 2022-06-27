ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

Police release names of 2 teens who died in weekend crash

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBnS2_0gNNnCpM00

NOTE: This story was updated after police issued a correction for Ardizzoni’s age.

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police on Monday released the names of two of the three teenagers who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 17, of Holland, and Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield, died in the crash reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in Brimfield. Police had said that Ardizzoni was believed to be driving.

The third fatality was a 17-year-old boy from Oxford, but police are not making his name public because he is a juvenile. A fourth occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Brookfield, survived and went to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Two of the teens who died attended Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, Superintendent Deborah Boyd said in a statement. Counselors were made available at the school, she said.

The 2006 Nissan Sentra went off East Brimfield-Holland Road and rolled over about 40 feet into the wood line, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Police identify New Bedford man killed in crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police identified a 71-year-old man who died after a crash in New Bedford Friday morning. The two-car crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 18 south and Elm Street. Police said Robert Jorge, of New Bedford, was taken to St....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WTNH

Man in critical condition after motorcycle hit-and-run in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while on his motorcycle in a Hartford hit-and-run Friday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to 960 Main St. for a report of a car crash with serious injuries. At the scene, officers found a victim with substantial […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, MA
City
Sturbridge, MA
City
West Brookfield, MA
City
Brimfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Teen Wounded in Worcester Shooting Thursday Has Died, Police Say

A teenage boy has died after being shot in Worcester Thursday night and a juvenile suspect has been arrested, police said. The 17-year-old boy was found wounded near the intersection of Millbury and Lafayette streets about 6:10 p.m. Thursday night, Worcester police said. He was rushed to the hospital but his death was announced Friday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
NECN

1-Year-Old Maine Boy Found Unresponsive in Water Has Died

A 1-year-old Maine boy died Thursday after his mother found him in a plastic container filled with water outside their Clinton home on Tuesday. Maine State Police said Clinton police responded to the call at the home on Elwood Drive just before 7 p.m. The child's mother reportedly found him in a plastic tote that was outside the home after another child told her what was happening.
CLINTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NBC Connecticut

Two 17-Year-Olds Shot in Hartford

Two 17-year-old males were shot in Hartford early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to Barbour Street after being alerted to the shooting by Shotspotter around 4:20 a.m. While officers were investigating, the two teens showed up at the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said. Both...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Adults Dead, Child Hospitalized After Fire in Waterbury

Two people died and a child remains hospitalized after a fire at a home in Waterbury Wednesday, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd Street at about 10 a.m. Fire officials said they pulled three people from the third floor of the home. One was a...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Tractor trailer crash closes highway

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash involving 2 tractor trailers closed a stretch of I-91 Thursday morning. Police said one lane is getting by as crews work to clear the scene during the morning commute. According to state police, the crash occurred in the area of exits 24-25 on...
ROCKY HILL, CT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy