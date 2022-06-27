Police release names of 2 teens who died in weekend crash

NOTE: This story was updated after police issued a correction for Ardizzoni’s age.

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police on Monday released the names of two of the three teenagers who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 17, of Holland, and Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield, died in the crash reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in Brimfield. Police had said that Ardizzoni was believed to be driving.

The third fatality was a 17-year-old boy from Oxford, but police are not making his name public because he is a juvenile. A fourth occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Brookfield, survived and went to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Two of the teens who died attended Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, Superintendent Deborah Boyd said in a statement. Counselors were made available at the school, she said.

The 2006 Nissan Sentra went off East Brimfield-Holland Road and rolled over about 40 feet into the wood line, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

