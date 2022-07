The Alaska Multi-Agency Coordination Group is elevating the state from Preparedness Level 4 to Preparedness Level 5 as of Thursday morning. The preparedness level moving up to five is assigned when large fires that require incident management teams are occurring in several areas simultaneously and is considered the highest level identified in the Alaska Preparedness Plan. PL5 status means that most of the initial and extended attack resources are committed to new and existing fires, according to the Alaska Wildland Fire Information.

KENAI, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO